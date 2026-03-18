More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Tamar Major

Tamar Major

Tamar Major is national director of philanthropy of Yad Vashem USA Foundation.

Tisha B'Av
Opinion
A day soaked in tears
In every generation, the Jewish people have been targeted not for what we’ve done, but for who we are.
Jul. 31, 2025
Tamar Major