Ben-Gvir concludes US visit with meetings on Capitol Hill

( April 29, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir concluded his visit to the United States on Monday with a meeting on Capitol Hill with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.).

According to the House Foreign Affairs Committee Majority’s official X account, Mast met with Ben-Gvir to discuss America’s shared national security interests with Israel. A photograph posted to social media showed Ben-Gvir presenting Mast with a replica menorah bearing the inscription: “On behalf of the State of Israel with compliments, Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of National Security.”

In response, Ben Gvir wrote: “It was an honor to meet with you—looking forward to continuing our work together for the benefit of both our countries!” accompanied by Israeli and American flag emojis.

On Monday, Ben-Gvir also met with Republican Representatives Jim Jordan of Ohio, Claudia Tenney of New York, and Mike Lawler of New York. During his visit to the congressional offices, he was encountered by a group of pro-Palestinian activists, according to Israeli journalist Amit Segal.

The meetings marked the final stop of Ben-Gvir’s American tour. He is expected to return to Israel on Tuesday night.

Ben-Gvir also met last week with senior GOP officials at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, including House Majority Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota. His trip also included a solidarity visit to the Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in Brooklyn, New York, where he was confronted by a fringe anti-Zionist protest group.

In New Haven, Conn., near Yale University’s campus, Ben-Gvir faced demonstrations but remained defiant, declaring, “We will win,” while emphasizing Israel’s right to defend itself.

Despite opposition from radical groups, Ben-Gvir’s U.S. meetings underscored the strong ties between Israeli leadership and key American allies.