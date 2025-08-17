Brits turn back on Israeli anthem at wheelchair basketball game

( Aug. 17, 2025 / JNS )

The British Paralympic wheelchair basketball team disrespected the Israeli national anthem before a match against the Blue and White in Cologne on Saturday, turning their heads away as “Hatikva” was played.

Israel lost the game 74-64 in the third and final game of the group stage of the Nations Cup, a tournament that is preparation for the European Championships in October. Israel beat Germany and lost to Japan before Saturday’s match.

Israel secured 5th place in the tournament by defeating Poland 83-80 on Sunday.

Moshe “Mutz” Matalon, the chairman of the Israel Paralympic Committee, will appeal a formal compilation to the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation for the British team shameful behavior today. https://t.co/3sL3RQ5hsP pic.twitter.com/NkY2Tfiz2O — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 17, 2025

Israel’s Sport 5 channel reported that the professional staff from the U.K. squad respected the anthem, making it easier to decide to proceed with the game.

Moshe “Mutz” Matalon, chairman of the Israel Paralympic Committee, intends to contact the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation to protest “the shameful behavior, which goes against the spirit of Paralympic sports.”