More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Who still fights the war on terror?

Regular people, including a plumber, a dentist, a farmer and a wounded pilot.

Clifford D. May
Flydubai airplane seen at Ben-Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Flydubai airplane seen at Ben-Gurion International Airport, outside of Tel Aviv, Sept. 30, 2026. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a columnist for The Washington Times and host of the “Foreign Podicy” podcast.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Addressing Congress nine days after Sept. 11, President George W. Bush declared: “Our war on terror begins with al-Qaeda, but it does not end there.” He added: “It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”

A dozen years later, President Barack Obama announced that what had become known as the global war on terror “like all wars, must end. That’s what history advises.”

History doesn’t actually advise, though it can reveal patterns—and Obama drew the wrong one. Wars against an enemy driven by an ideology of conquest rarely end until that enemy is decisively defeated or abandons its demands.

Since 2001, some Islamist terrorist organizations have been diminished by the United States and its partners. But not one has surrendered. Nor have any forsworn what they call the jihad—the holy war that began in the seventh century and for more than a millennium drove the expansion of vast empires.

As for the Islamic Republic of Iran—long described by the U.S. State Department as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism—it, too, is committed to jihad. Only three years ago, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late supreme leader, said plainly that “Death to America!” should be understood as “not just a slogan; it is a policy.”

His challenge was to develop the capabilities necessary to implement that policy. If you understand that, you grasp why U.S. President Donald Trump, unlike his predecessors, decided to take concrete steps to end Tehran’s nuclear-weapons development.

The U.S. military and the Treasury Department have been depriving Iran’s rulers of the oil revenue they need to rebuild a missile arsenal that would shield their nuclear-weapons program, support their foreign terrorist proxies and utilize the Strait of Hormuz to hold the global economy hostage.

Meanwhile, more good news: Within a few days of one another, three attempted terrorist attacks—one in the Middle East, one in Europe and one in the United States—were foiled.

The most dramatic was Sept. 30—perhaps not just coincidentally between the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 and the third anniversary of Oct. 7—when flydubai Flight 1073, en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 172 passengers, more than 150 of them Israelis, became the scene of an attempted hijacking.

The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, using the aircraft’s emergency crash axe, attacked and severely wounded the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, and tried to crash the plane.

The Boeing 737 plunged some 17,400 feet in fewer than two minutes. Machchhar later told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “When I was lying on the floor, I could feel that the aircraft was plunging and I said to myself while I was getting beaten, ‘This is the last push, Smit, do it, the door is right there.’”

He succeeded in opening the cockpit door. Passengers rushed in. Yaniv Hayun, an Israeli plumber, put the co-pilot in a chokehold and dragged him out. Hayun then pulled back on the yoke to level the aircraft—a move he had seen on television shows.

An Israeli dentist, Shota Musaev, tended to the captain’s injuries while two off-duty flydubai pilots traveling as passengers took the controls, landing safely at Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to Israeli reports, the co-pilot told interrogators that he intended to fly a normal approach to Ben-Gurion International Airport and then, too late for interception, crash into the terminal, killing everyone aboard and untold numbers on the ground.

On Oct. 3, the attorney general of the United Arab Emirates said the co-pilot “attempted to carry out a terrorist act.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Machchhar “managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster.”

A second apparent terrorist attack was thwarted on Sept. 27. A farmer near RAF Fairford, the British base in Gloucestershire used by American bombers in the war against Tehran, had the wits to call police after spotting three vans and masked men nearby. Police arrested five men in their 20s on suspicion of terrorist crimes.

Andy Burnham, prime minister of the United Kingdom, cited “strong indications” of Iranian involvement. On Oct. 1, counterterrorism police arrested a British-Iranian dual national in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. All six are now out on bail. On Oct. 6, police arrested a seventh suspect.

Over the weekend, Washington withdrew all 12 B-1 bombers from the base. According to U.S. and British officials, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had ordered a potential drone attack aimed at destroying aircraft and killing American personnel.

Nearly 5,000 miles away, Texas state troopers arrested 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr. on Sept. 30 at his home near San Antonio. Court documents reveal that he told a friend he was going to the Texas State Capitol in Austin and “going to shoot it up.”

He said he was angry at AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, whose mission is to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship), adding that “these people have to be exterminated.”

His friend alerted authorities. Caldera now faces state and federal charges.

Note that the bulk of the credit for foiling these three attacks goes not to politicians, law enforcement or intelligence analysts but to ordinary folk—among them, a plumber, a dentist, a farmer, a friend who refused to look away, and, of course, a bleeding pilot who heroically found the strength his passengers needed.

Wars don’t end because we want them to or because someone in the White House issues a declaration based on anthropomorphizing history.

Wars end only if free people have the courage and will to stand up to their enemies and do what is necessary, for as long as it takes, to decisively defeat them.

Originally published in “The Washington Times.”

Terrorism Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Haverford College
U.S. News
Haverford president ‘heartbroken, furious’ by alleged Jew-hatred, as professor arrested for online harassment
“The charging by the FBI of Haverford College associate professor Guangtian Ha for harassment and intimidation of a Jewish Israeli professor closes the dotted line between verbal acts of harassment and actionable violence which, when Jews are the recipients, is far too often ignored,” Lori Lowenthal Marcus, of the Deborah Project, told JNS.
October 6, 2026 10:14 PM
JNS Staff
Mourners gather at the site of the Nova music festival, near Kibbutz Re’im in southern Israel, three years after Hamas terrorists murdered hundreds of people there, Oct. 7, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Oct. 7, remembered in Israel and beyond
Israeli President Isaac Herzog marked the third anniversary of the Hamas attack by lighting a memorial candle at 6:29 a.m., the time the terror invasion began.
October 7, 2026 02:16 AM
JNS Staff
The community of Kibbutz Kfar Aza holds a memorial ceremony two years after the Oct. 7 massacre, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people, Oct. 7, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
World News
Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7
More than 1,000 Christian leaders and influencers from 117 countries arrived in Israel on Monday for the annual Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit.
Oct. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
03:03
Over three years, IDF struck 100,000 targets as 31,500 projectiles fired at Israel
02:44
Indian embassy: Flydubai captain making ‘steady progress’ after cockpit attack
02:25
IRGC calls Oct. 7 attack ‘beginning of the end for Zionism’
02:18
US Embassy on Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘We stand with Israel’
02:05
Israeli security chiefs agree on series of ‘immediate measures’ ahead of elections
01:44
Israel Police top brass salute fallen at Oct. 7 battlefields
01:22
President Herzog lights memorial candle at 6:29 a.m. on third anniversary of Oct. 7
00:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar: International pressure seeks to force Palestinian state on Israel
22:38
Oct. 7 play at Northwestern University ‘disrupted’ by pulled fire alarm
16:13
‘Discourage’ Oct. 7 school walkouts, group of public school teachers tells Mamdani
16:13
Trump blames ‘mass migration, Islam’ for large scale French protests
12:42
Seventh man arrested in British terror probe of incident at air force base
12:23
CENTCOM denies Iranian reports of downed US Navy helicopter in Red Sea
12:12
Polish embassy official accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Nazi propaganda’
08:47
TikTok removes 45,000 election-related videos, citing Iran-linked influence network
08:25
Israeli Druze leader warns against deal with Syria
08:22
Herzog to award Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds
08:03
Paris bans Oct. 7 protest citing security risk
07:44
Knesset panel approves adding abduction details to military gravestones
07:24
7,415 Israelis repatriated from Dubai after flydubai hijacking
07:21
Netanyahu warns Israel’s enemies against election-period attacks
07:02
Smotrich: Those who start wars and lose must cede land
06:43
Israeli Defense Ministry: 30,000 wounded treated since Oct. 7
06:21
1,000 Christian leaders arrive in Israel for Friends of Zion summit
06:01
MEPs accuse Rima Hassan of toppling Israeli, EU flags at Oct. 7 memorial in Strasbourg
05:44
$12.4 billion in war compensation paid since Oct. 7
05:22
Israeli diaspora minister: McGurk ‘shattered web of lies’ about hostage talks
05:02
Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7
04:39
Bessent: Iran loaded no crude in September as pressure campaign intensifies
04:21
Ahuva Spieler Reshef begins term as Israel’s ambassador to Argentina
04:19
Trump: I ‘personally’ believe Iran behind flydubai attack
03:57
Herzog urges Dutch PM to demand Hamas disarm
03:49
IDF dismantles mile-long tunnel route in northern Gaza
03:35
Israeli FM Sa’ar invites Montenegro deputy PM, seeking deeper ties
03:26
Defense Minister Katz vows to eliminate all 2,000 remaining Oct. 7 terrorists
03:18
Former hostage Avinatan Or: I backed my parents’ opposition to deal with Hamas
02:59
10 Western Hemisphere nations condemn Iran, terror proxies
02:32
Israeli defense minister orders IDF on high alert in Gaza ahead of Oct. 7
02:16
Trump approves firing-squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan
01:57
Herzog: Middle East quietly cooperating against Iran’s ‘empire of proxies’
01:36
IDF apprehends second terrorist in attempted Samaria stabbing
01:11
Syria: Two suspects detained after approaching IDF post
00:07
Anti-Israel protests expected to surge worldwide around Oct. 7 anniversary
23:06
UN Watch head mocks PA after failed bid to join anti-torture body
17:04
Mamdani Jew-hatred strategy touts funding to group that accuses Israel of ‘genocide’
13:15
Kuwaiti man who tried to attack Israeli embassy in London gets life in prison
12:53
AOC, Mamdani to attend El-Sayed fundraiser in NY
12:33
‘Regular rotations that happen,’ Rubio says of bombers leaving British Fairford airbase
10:05
Israel Police chief mourns 72 officers killed since Oct. 7
08:59
Work begins to preserve Herod’s Pools in Jordan Valley
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets with Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operatives at the Israel Defense Forces Gaza Division headquarters, Sept. 2, 2026. Netanyahu praised the forces following a joint operation with the IDF Southern Command that led to the capture of the head of Hamas’s internal security apparatus. Photo by Amos Ben Gershom/GPO.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Three years after Oct. 7, Israel has turned the tables on Hamas
October 6, 2026 06:42 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Mamdani’s great antisemitism cover-up
Benjamin Kerstein
Julio Messer. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Does logic support the story behind Egypt warning Israel before Oct. 7?
Julio Messer