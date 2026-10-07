Who still fights the war on terror?

Addressing Congress nine days after Sept. 11, President George W. Bush declared: “Our war on terror begins with al-Qaeda, but it does not end there.” He added: “It will not end until every terrorist group of global reach has been found, stopped and defeated.”

A dozen years later, President Barack Obama announced that what had become known as the global war on terror “like all wars, must end. That’s what history advises.”

History doesn’t actually advise, though it can reveal patterns—and Obama drew the wrong one. Wars against an enemy driven by an ideology of conquest rarely end until that enemy is decisively defeated or abandons its demands.

Since 2001, some Islamist terrorist organizations have been diminished by the United States and its partners. But not one has surrendered. Nor have any forsworn what they call the jihad—the holy war that began in the seventh century and for more than a millennium drove the expansion of vast empires.

As for the Islamic Republic of Iran—long described by the U.S. State Department as the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism—it, too, is committed to jihad. Only three years ago, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the late supreme leader, said plainly that “Death to America!” should be understood as “not just a slogan; it is a policy.”

His challenge was to develop the capabilities necessary to implement that policy. If you understand that, you grasp why U.S. President Donald Trump, unlike his predecessors, decided to take concrete steps to end Tehran’s nuclear-weapons development.

The U.S. military and the Treasury Department have been depriving Iran’s rulers of the oil revenue they need to rebuild a missile arsenal that would shield their nuclear-weapons program, support their foreign terrorist proxies and utilize the Strait of Hormuz to hold the global economy hostage.

Meanwhile, more good news: Within a few days of one another, three attempted terrorist attacks—one in the Middle East, one in Europe and one in the United States—were foiled.

The most dramatic was Sept. 30—perhaps not just coincidentally between the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11 and the third anniversary of Oct. 7—when flydubai Flight 1073, en route from Dubai to Tel Aviv with 172 passengers, more than 150 of them Israelis, became the scene of an attempted hijacking.

The Omani co-pilot, identified as Hamam al-Hammami, using the aircraft’s emergency crash axe, attacked and severely wounded the Indian captain, Smit Machchhar, and tried to crash the plane.

The Boeing 737 plunged some 17,400 feet in fewer than two minutes. Machchhar later told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: “When I was lying on the floor, I could feel that the aircraft was plunging and I said to myself while I was getting beaten, ‘This is the last push, Smit, do it, the door is right there.’”

He succeeded in opening the cockpit door. Passengers rushed in. Yaniv Hayun, an Israeli plumber, put the co-pilot in a chokehold and dragged him out. Hayun then pulled back on the yoke to level the aircraft—a move he had seen on television shows.

An Israeli dentist, Shota Musaev, tended to the captain’s injuries while two off-duty flydubai pilots traveling as passengers took the controls, landing safely at Tabuk in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

According to Israeli reports, the co-pilot told interrogators that he intended to fly a normal approach to Ben-Gurion International Airport and then, too late for interception, crash into the terminal, killing everyone aboard and untold numbers on the ground.

On Oct. 3, the attorney general of the United Arab Emirates said the co-pilot “attempted to carry out a terrorist act.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Machchhar “managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster.”

A second apparent terrorist attack was thwarted on Sept. 27. A farmer near RAF Fairford, the British base in Gloucestershire used by American bombers in the war against Tehran, had the wits to call police after spotting three vans and masked men nearby. Police arrested five men in their 20s on suspicion of terrorist crimes.

Andy Burnham, prime minister of the United Kingdom, cited “strong indications” of Iranian involvement. On Oct. 1, counterterrorism police arrested a British-Iranian dual national in Westminster on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts. All six are now out on bail. On Oct. 6, police arrested a seventh suspect.

Over the weekend, Washington withdrew all 12 B-1 bombers from the base. According to U.S. and British officials, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had ordered a potential drone attack aimed at destroying aircraft and killing American personnel.

Nearly 5,000 miles away, Texas state troopers arrested 40-year-old Benny Caldera Jr. on Sept. 30 at his home near San Antonio. Court documents reveal that he told a friend he was going to the Texas State Capitol in Austin and “going to shoot it up.”

He said he was angry at AIPAC (the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, whose mission is to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship), adding that “these people have to be exterminated.”

His friend alerted authorities. Caldera now faces state and federal charges.

Note that the bulk of the credit for foiling these three attacks goes not to politicians, law enforcement or intelligence analysts but to ordinary folk—among them, a plumber, a dentist, a farmer, a friend who refused to look away, and, of course, a bleeding pilot who heroically found the strength his passengers needed.

Wars don’t end because we want them to or because someone in the White House issues a declaration based on anthropomorphizing history.

Wars end only if free people have the courage and will to stand up to their enemies and do what is necessary, for as long as it takes, to decisively defeat them.

Originally published in “The Washington Times.”