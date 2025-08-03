Chikli criticizes Piers Morgan over Gaza casualty post

( Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday sharply criticized Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster and journalist appeared to accuse pro-Israel figures of hypocrisy.

“It’s interesting that all the prominent pro-Israeli voices on here who refuse to believe any Gazan casualty numbers published by the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, accept the veracity of hostage pix/videos posted by Hamas without hesitation,” said Morgan on Saturday.

Chikli called the statement “utterly disgusting.”

Chikli called the statement "utterly disgusting."

Morgan was apparently referring to propaganda videos released last week by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad showing the dire condition of Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski.

On June 24, Morgan devoted nearly 15 minutes of his YouTube talk show to denying accusations of antisemitism, following pointed criticism from Chikli. The minister had chastised “Piers Morgan Uncensored” for what he called a “sharp and troubling descent into overt antisemitism,” citing the show’s platforming of antisemitic figures like Candace Owens and Dan Bilzerian.

During their heated exchange, Morgan repeatedly shouted over Chikli and insisted he had never made antisemitic remarks, framing Chikli’s critique as a personal attack. The controversy has prompted several pro-Israel former guests to announce a boycott of the show, citing what they describe as Morgan’s escalating hostility toward supporters of Israel.