Subscribe to the JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2025 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Chikli criticizes Piers Morgan over Gaza casualty post

The Israeli minister called Morgan's remark "utterly disgusting" after the British broadcaster said it was "interesting" how pro-Israel voices doubt Gaza casualty numbers but accept hostage videos from Hamas.

JNS Staff
U.K. presenter Piers Morgan shares a joke in the stand prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
U.K. presenter Piers Morgan shares a joke in the stand prior to the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images.
Edit
(Aug. 3, 2025 / JNS)

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday sharply criticized Piers Morgan after the British broadcaster and journalist appeared to accuse pro-Israel figures of hypocrisy.

“It’s interesting that all the prominent pro-Israeli voices on here who refuse to believe any Gazan casualty numbers published by the Hamas-run Palestinian health ministry, accept the veracity of hostage pix/videos posted by Hamas without hesitation,” said Morgan on Saturday.

Chikli called the statement “utterly disgusting.”

Morgan was apparently referring to propaganda videos released last week by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad showing the dire condition of Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski.

On June 24, Morgan devoted nearly 15 minutes of his YouTube talk show to denying accusations of antisemitism, following pointed criticism from Chikli. The minister had chastised “Piers Morgan Uncensored” for what he called a “sharp and troubling descent into overt antisemitism,” citing the show’s platforming of antisemitic figures like Candace Owens and Dan Bilzerian.

During their heated exchange, Morgan repeatedly shouted over Chikli and insisted he had never made antisemitic remarks, framing Chikli’s critique as a personal attack. The controversy has prompted several pro-Israel former guests to announce a boycott of the show, citing what they describe as Morgan’s escalating hostility toward supporters of Israel.

Anti-Israel bias is everywhere.
Help us share the facts.

Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics