Congressmen raise questions about US funding to anti-Netanyahu protest groups

( July 14, 2025 / JNS)

The chairmen of the House Foreign Affairs and Judiciary Committees issued a trio of letters last week demanding answers about U.S. funding that may have gone to anti-Netanyahu protest groups.

Reps. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) and Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) warned Blue and White Future, the Abraham Initiatives and the Tides Network that they failed to properly disclose information about U.S. government funding that they may have received.

“On March 26, 2025, the committees requested documents relating to funds that Blue and White Future reportedly received from non-governmental organizations that were originally disbursed by the U.S. Agency for International Development and State Department during the Biden-Harris administration,” the congressmen wrote.

“These reports are deeply troubling, particularly in light of the Biden-Harris administration’s prior efforts to weaken the relationship between the United States and Israel,” they stated.

“As noted in our initial letter, public media reporting revealed that Blue and White Future received approximately $4 million from the Middle East Peace Dialogue Network in 2023,” they stated. “Blue and White future also received approximately $18 million from PEF Israel Endowment funds in the same year.”

The committees “requested that Blue and White Future provide records concerning its relationship with both of those entities, which Blue and White Future did not produce,” they added.

Jordan and Mast demanded that the groups turn over the relevant documentation by the end of the day on July 14. (JNS sought comment from both House committees.)

Blue and White Future and the Abraham Initiatives are charities that were at the forefront of organizing weekly demonstrations against the Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial reforms in 2023.

The Tides Network is a U.S.-based donor-advised fund that distributes money to left-wing causes and groups, including Code Pink, IfNotNow and Jewish Voice for Peace.

In April, Jordan and Mast wrote to Blue and White Future and five other NGOs about whether they had received U.S. government funding directed at “attempting to undermine Israel’s democratically elected government” during the Biden administration.

“Media reports later revealed that these protests were funded in part by U.S. grant money that had been funneled through various American and Israeli non-governmental organizations to groups directing the protests,” according to the lawmakers. “The use of federal grants in this manner not only jeopardizes America’s relationship with one of its closest allies but also undermines core civil liberties protected within the United States and Israel.”

The Trump administration has moved to shut down USAID, arguing that it had become a slush fund for left-wing causes overseas. Jordan and Mast repeated those accusations in their letters to the groups.

“These reports reflect the poor track record of USAID and the State Department in funding entities in the region,” they wrote. “USAID and the State Department have even provided direct support to Hamas and other terrorist groups.”

“From 2007 through 2024, USAID and the State Department sent at least $122 million to NGOs aligned with designated terrorist organizations,” they added. “Many of those NGOs have openly espoused antisemitic rhetoric and encouraged violence against Jewish individuals.”