Ed Dept to probe five universities over alleged scholarships only for ‘undocumented’ students

( July 23, 2025 / JNS)

The U.S. Department of Education has opened investigations into five universities to determine if the institutions are granting scholarships only for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or “undocumented” students, the department announced on Wednesday.

Such actions violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition against national origin discrimination, the department stated, noting that the investigations are based on complaints submitted by the Legal Insurrection Foundation’s Equal Protection Project.

The universities under investigation include the University of Michigan, the University of Louisville, Western Michigan University, the University of Nebraska Omaha and the University of Miami.

Kay Jarvis, director of public affairs for the University of Michigan, told JNS that the school “received a letter of notification relating to this matter” but has no “further comment.”

The University of Louisville, the University of Nebraska Omaha and Western Michigan University are also being investigated over allegations of “impermissible and exclusionary scholarships” that were exclusive to or provided preference to minority students.

John Karmin, interim vice president of communications and marketing for the University of Louisville, told JNS that the school was notified of the investigation on Tuesday and is reviewing the claims.

“Neither the Trump administration’s America First policies nor the Civil Rights Act of 1964’s prohibition on national origin discrimination permit universities to deny our fellow citizens the opportunity to compete for scholarships because they were born in the United States,” stated Craig Trainor, acting assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education.

“We are expanding our enforcement efforts to protect American students and lawful residents from invidious national origin discrimination of the kind alleged here,” he stated.