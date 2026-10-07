More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

From bedside of his son on life support from terror attack, Israeli envoy to US decries Mamdani’s ‘dangerous lies’

“It’s actually hard to find a sentence in Mamdani’s post that isn’t a lie,” Israeli Ambassador Yechiel Leiter said, of the New York City mayor.

JNS Staff
Leiter
Israeli Ambassador to the United States Yechiel Leiter arrives to give a statement to the media at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Sept. 24, 2026. Credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
(Oct. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Yechiel Leiter, Israeli ambassador to the United States, was so put off by the statement that New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani released on the third anniversary of Oct. 7 that the envoy decried it from the hospital in Israel, where he is at the bedside of his son, who is on life support after a Palestinian terrorist hit him with a car.

“It’s actually hard to find a sentence in Mamdani’s post that isn’t a lie,” Leiter stated.

“Paying lip service to the victims of Oct. 7 just to spread blood libels about Israel might play nicely to the red-green/communist-Islamist alliance that he promotes in the United States, but those of us who know better see his perverted language for what it is,” the Israeli envoy stated. “This man is a defender of Palestinian terrorism, a promoter of antisemitism and an advocate of anti-Americanism.”

Even on the anniversary of the bloodiest day for Jews since the Holocaust, the anti-Israel mayor “can’t help but attack the Jewish state with absurd accusations and outright propaganda,” according to the Israeli envoy.

“The only attempted genocide in this conflict was perpetrated by the barbarians he supports, Hamas, who butchered, raped and murdered in the most horrific ways imaginable,” Leiter stated. “There is no genocide, ethnic cleansing or famine in Gaza. Hamas embeds itself among, behind and beneath the people of Gaza, knowing that the IDF will not, ever, intentionally target civilians. It robs its own people of the humanitarian aid that Israel has facilitated into Gaza since the war began.”

Leiter called the mayor, who campaigned on having the Israeli prime minister arrested, an ally of Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror organization since 1997.

“Hamas knows that its allies, including Zohran Mamdani, will regurgitate its lies, demonizing Israel and endangering Jews everywhere,” the Israeli envoy stated. “Israel and its allies will not be deterred from defending civilization against terrorist savagery. Those of us who envision a peaceful and prosperous Middle East will root out the evil that is Islamic terrorism and build a better future for all, Jew and Arab alike.”

U.S. Politics
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Boeing
World News
Boeing explains its silence, as ‘false flag’ claims swirl around flydubai attack
The manufacturer told JNS that its role in the Saudi probe limits its ability to issue public comment on the aircraft’s survival of a reported 14,000-foot nosedive.
October 7, 2026 06:45 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Ofakim
U.S. News
‘Recovery takes time,’ orphans of Oct. 7 say of life three years after massacre
“This is my responsibility, that each one of the kids will get the same treatment, the same money,” Mody Kidon of the Israeli Children’s Fund told JNS.
October 7, 2026 10:06 AM
Rikki Zagelbaum
The community of Kibbutz Kfar Aza holds a memorial ceremony two years after the Oct. 7 massacre, when Hamas terrorists infiltrated southern Israel, murdering more than 1,200 people, Oct. 7, 2025. Photo by Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90.
Feature
‘My turn has come': Kfar Aza survivors honor Maglan commander who gave his life to save them
Three years after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre, the families of Capt. Elay Adany and those he helped rescue remain bound by his final acts of courage.
Oct. 6, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar (left) speaks with George Deek, special Envoy to the Christian world (date unknown). Credit: Courtesy of Israel's Foreign Ministry.
World News
Christians plant millions of Israeli flags in 14 countries ahead of Oct. 7
More than 1,000 Christian leaders and influencers from 117 countries arrived in Israel on Monday for the annual Friends of Zion Ambassador Summit.
Oct. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
17:50
Los Angeles mayor denounces ‘all forms of hate’ in Oct. 7 message
15:13
White House honors Oct. 7, stays ‘committed to confronting terrorism’
15:09
One killed, eight injured in missile attack on Riyadh airport
14:57
Brooklyn man charged with hate crimes in attack on Jew in Crown Heights, NYPD says
14:23
Republican Jewish Coalition spends $2 million targeting Jewish voters in Mich. Senate race
12:43
Pennsylvania college nixes young dem socialists Oct. 7 event day after prof arrested for antisemitic cyberstalking
12:41
London police arrest five, masked anti-Israel protesters outside British Jewish umbrella group’s office
12:25
B’nai Brith Canada urges gov, college leaders to probe groups promoting extremism on Oct. 7 anniversary
12:20
House speaker commemorates Oct. 7, praises Trump admin for freeing hostages
10:05
Herzog thanks Christian leaders from 117 countries for support of Israel
08:59
Documentary shows Beersheva hospital treating 674 wounded on Oct. 7
08:43
IDF chief: Military must always be ready for surprise war
08:25
Rubio commemorates Oct. 7 massacre, recommits US to ‘defense of civilization’
08:05
US state lawmakers visit Samaria, back ‘Judea and Samaria’ legislation
07:46
Board of Peace marks Oct. 7 with vow to disarm, deradicalize Gaza
07:38
IDF neutralizes terrorist after rock attack in Samaria
07:22
Israel Prison Service raids terrorist wings on Oct. 7 anniversary
07:02
Hamas hails Oct. 7 as ‘military miracle,’ urges wider attacks
06:46
Mia Schem marks Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘I carry with me those who did not return’
06:25
Magen David Adom launches Oct. 7 memorial site honoring first responders
06:11
Trump on Iranian nuclear ambitions: ‘That will never happen’
06:03
Knesset panel presses implementation of Oct. 7 terrorist prosecution law
05:46
Rubio: Iran missed ‘multiple opportunities’ for nuclear agreement
05:24
Israel warns of heightened Oct. 7 anniversary terror threat abroad
05:02
Vance on Iran: ‘We’re not going to trade words for actions’
04:45
IDF detains dozens over Oct. 7 incitement in Judea, Samaria
04:23
Israel marks three years since Oct. 7 at 6:29 a.m.
04:01
Former hostage Yarden Bibas mourns wife and sons three years after Oct. 7 abduction
03:41
On Oct. 7 anniversary, Ben-Gvir calls to disarm Palestinian Authority
03:22
Israeli FM Sa’ar meets 1,000 Christian leaders at Jerusalem summit
03:03
Over three years, IDF struck 100,000 targets; 31,500 projectiles fired at Israel
02:44
Indian embassy: Flydubai captain making ‘steady progress’ after cockpit attack
02:25
IRGC calls Oct. 7 attack ‘beginning of the end for Zionism’
02:18
US Embassy on Oct. 7 anniversary: ‘We stand with Israel’
02:05
Israeli security chiefs agree on series of ‘immediate measures’ ahead of election
01:44
Israel Police top brass salute fallen at Oct. 7 battlefields
01:22
President Herzog lights memorial candle at 6:29 a.m. on third anniversary of Oct. 7
00:07
Israeli FM Sa’ar: International pressure seeks to force Palestinian state on Israel
22:38
Oct. 7 play at Northwestern University ‘disrupted’ by pulled fire alarm
16:13
‘Discourage’ Oct. 7 school walkouts, group of public school teachers tells Mamdani
16:13
Trump blames ‘mass migration, Islam’ for large scale French protests
12:42
Seventh man arrested in British terror probe of incident at air force base
12:23
CENTCOM denies Iranian reports of downed US Navy helicopter in Red Sea
12:12
Polish embassy official accuses Tucker Carlson of ‘Nazi propaganda’
08:47
TikTok removes 45,000 election-related videos, citing Iran-linked influence network
08:25
Israeli Druze leader warns against deal with Syria
08:22
Herzog to award Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds
08:03
Paris bans Oct. 7 protest citing security risk
07:44
Knesset panel approves adding abduction details to military gravestones
07:24
7,415 Israelis repatriated from Dubai after flydubai hijacking
More Updates
JNS TV
Participants of a rally against antisemitism and in support of Israel in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on Dec. 17, 2025. Photo by André Dorst/Christenen voor Israel.
JNS TV / Judeacation
Netherlands searches Israeli travelers for Judea and Samaria products
October 7, 2026 07:28 AM
Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The real lesson of Oct. 7? Stop appealing for sympathy
Jonathan S. Tobin
Israeli journalist Amit Segal in Tel Aviv, Sept. 15, 2024. Photo by Yehoshua Yosef/Flash90.
Opinion
The looming crisis no one in Israel is preparing for
Amit Segal