JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
update deskIsrael at War

Ex-US Army chief: ‘Israel has every right to defend itself’

An attack on the US equivalent to that carried out by Hamas on Oct. 7 would have caused up to 100,000 deaths, said Gen. Mark Milley: "Can you imagine what we would do? I mean, seriously."

Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (right) in Israel with then-U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley on Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense of Israel.
Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant (right) in Israel with then-U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark A. Milley on Aug. 22, 2023. Photo by Ariel Hermoni/Ministry of Defense of Israel.
Edit
(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

Retired U.S. Army chief Gen. Mark Milley last week supported Israel’s response to the Hamas-led massacre of Oct. 7, emphasizing that the Jewish state “has a right to defend itself.”

Speaking at the Ash Carter Exchange on Innovation and National Security panel in Washington on May 7, Milley, who served as Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman from 2019 until 2023, reminded the audience that it was Israel that was attacked on Oct. 7.

“Twelve hundred people were slaughtered. Not just killed in the conduct of war, they were slaughtered—beheaded, butchered, raped in front of their husbands. It was stuff that was not even a hair’s breadth removed from what the Nazis did,” he said.

An equivalent attack on the United States would have meant the deaths of 50,000 to 100,000 people in a single morning, he noted.

“Can you imagine what we would do? I mean, seriously. So Israel has every right to defend itself,” he added.

With regard to the civilian casualty rate in Gaza, Milley said, “War is a horrible thing. I’ve had a lot of years in combat. I’ve been shot at, blown up, the whole nine yards, right. It’s a horrible, brutal, vicious thing.”

Collateral damage is inevitable in the kind of war Israel is currently fighting, he said.

“And unfortunately, because the character of war is going to be in dense urban areas, the very conduct of war is going to have very high levels of collateral damage. There’s almost no way around it. But if there’s any morality at all, you need to get into it, achieve your political objectives, get it done, get it done fast and get it over with.”

Milley also fired back at “peace activists” criticizing Israel’s conduct in Gaza, saying that “they’re out there supporting a terrorist organization [Hamas], whose very written charter calls for the death of all Jews, not just in Israel, worldwide. I mean, come on now. If you’re going to support that, you’re on the wrong side.”

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates