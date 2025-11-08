Boris Johnson slams UK gov’t: ‘They changed direction because of Muslim voters’

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who led the Conservative Party from 2019 to 2022, has never been afraid to speak his mind. So it’s no surprise that at a time when many European leaders are steering clear of pro-Israel events for fear of political backlash, Johnson is unfazed.

On Monday, he received the King David Award from the European Jewish Association (EJA), led by Rabbi Menachem Margolin, during a conference in Krakow titled “Securing a Future Against Hate and Incitement.”

In an interview with Israel Hayom, Johnson did not hold back his criticism of the British government, attacked the BBC for its anti-Israel coverage, and explained why the U.K.'s recognition of a Palestinian state is “a gift to Hamas.”

Johnson takes pride in his partial Jewish heritage—his great-grandfather was Jewish—and said he is deeply troubled by the antisemitism spreading through London.

“When I was mayor, I didn’t allow national politics to spill into the local arena, into our streets,” he said. “It’s tragic that Jews now have to worry about their safety. The police should be the ones ensuring that, not the Jewish community itself.”

He added, “I remember protests against Israel during my time as mayor, but it’s disheartening to see middle-class professionals and intellectuals marching through London chanting ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ a clear call for Israel’s destruction. The antisemitic virus that has always existed in Europe is surfacing again.”

Johnson said the situation could still be turned around but requires decisive leadership. “London’s politicians must understand that this decline has to stop. The police need more authority and must act as effectively as they did when I was mayor.”

He accused the current government of moral inconsistency: “Britain says it stands with Israel and is a close ally, yet it boycotts Israel by halting weapons transfers when Israel needs them most, and recognizes a Palestinian state unconditionally. I would never have done that. The government must choose a clear moral line when Israel is under threat and antisemitism is surging again.”

Asked whether he was affected by criticism over his outspoken support for Israel, Johnson said, “I don’t care. I don’t follow that criticism.”

He attributed his sympathy for Israel to personal experience. “I volunteered at a kibbutz [Kfar Hanassi] in the 1980s when I was 18. It was tough, they worked me hard. I washed dishes, picked apples at four in the morning. I’m not surprised the kibbutz model failed economically, it was a kind of communism, but that experience deepened my love for Israel.”

‘They must first stop wanting to destroy Israel’

While Johnson still supports the two-state solution, he voiced skepticism about its feasibility after Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacre. “I want the Palestinians to achieve what they desire eventually, but I feel sorry for them, they have been led catastrophically. Peace is possible, but they must first stop wanting to destroy Israel. Perhaps a kind of unarmed federal authority under international supervision could work, though that too may take time. Sadly, too many people profit from this conflict.”

Johnson was especially critical of British media. “I don’t understand why certain outlets, especially the BBC, have adopted such a hostile tone toward Israel. We all saw Hamas executing Palestinians right after the ceasefire began, so why isn’t the BBC reporting that non-stop? We were told there was famine in Gaza, it wasn’t true. We were told Israel deliberately targeted hospitals, that wasn’t true either. Some of this anti-Israel sentiment is rooted in antisemitism.”

He added, “In the past, Israel had support from the political left, including in Britain. It’s sad that the left has withdrawn its backing from Israel, the only democracy in the region. But today, the Labour Party depends on Muslim voters, and out of fear of offending them, it has changed direction.”

Asked whether the government’s stance contributes to the rise in antisemitism, Johnson replied, “Yes, I think it does. It creates a false moral equivalence. Recognizing a Palestinian state now is a reward to Hamas. They committed the worst atrocities against the Jewish people since the Holocaust, and then Britain, which claims to stand with Israel, unconditionally recognizes a Palestinian state.

“I still believe in two states for two peoples,” he said, “but why recognize one now, when we don’t even know its borders? The answer is that it’s not about Palestinians or peace, it’s about Labour’s domestic politics. That’s a mistake.”

Although Johnson, 61, continues to speak about politics, he said he has no intention of returning to public office. “I don’t miss politics,” said the former London mayor, foreign secretary and prime minister. “I’m writing books and articles, I have four children under six, and I’m happy about the new kitchen we’re building at home.”

As the left-wing Starmer government’s popularity collapses in the polls in favor of Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK Party, Johnson’s own Conservative Party is also struggling. Still, he remains optimistic: “Absolutely. The Conservatives are Britain’s oldest party, nearly 200 years old. We’ll be back in the center of the stage. The party needs to reconnect with ordinary voters. I’ve always been a Conservative, and I always will be.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.