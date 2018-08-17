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Exclusive: Hamas Telegram account promotes Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social-media accounts

Official Telegram account of Hamas military wing ‘Izz Al-‎Din Al-Qassam Brigades promotes group’s Facebook, ‎Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google Plus and ‎SoundCloud accounts.

The Al-Qassam Brigades Facebook page. (MEMRI)
Aug. 17, 2018

The Telegram channel of Hamas military wing ‘Izz Al-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, or simply Al-Qassam Brigades, posted links on Aug. 14 to the group’s accounts on other social-media networks, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp, Google Plus and the audio-sharing platform SoundCloud.

Collectively, these accounts have more than 25,000 members and followers. The majority of them, 10,129, are members of the Al-Qassam Brigades Telegram channel, the handle of which is @qassambrigades. Though these accounts often share the same content on the various platforms, some promote specific Al-Qassam Brigades content. On SoundCloud, for example, the group shares its nasheeds (“religious songs”) to 1,100-plus followers.

The Al-Qassam Brigades SoundCloud account.

The Al-Qassam Brigades WhatsApp channel has 194 members. Requests to join the channel must be made to an Al-Qassam Brigades WhatsApp number that the group has published on Telegram and elsewhere.

Al-Qassam Brigades WhatsApp channel.

The Al-Qassam Brigades Instagram account has nearly 1,000 followers. The account posts pictures of martyrs, military training and various public gatherings, among other things. Al-Qassam Brigades has had a lot of support on the platform.

The Al-Qassam Brigades Instagram account.

Al-Qassam Brigades Facebook page has 974 followers. Content on the page includes photos of the group’s martyrs, military training, and daily news from Gaza and the West Bank.

The Al-Qassam Brigades Facebook page. (MEMRI)
The Al-Qassam Brigades Facebook page.

A sample of the Facebook users who “Liked” the Al-Qassam Brigades photo of “martyr” Ahmad Murjan (Aug. 13, 2018).

Al-Qassam Brigades promoted three Twitter accounts in its August 14 Telegram post: @qassam_arabic12, @spokesman2018, and @walshohada. st 13, 2018).

The Al-Qassam Brigades Google Plus account, on which the group publishes various releases and statements, has 302 members.

In the Aug. 14 Telegram post, Al-Qassam Brigades provided links to two public Telegram channels that had 10,129 and 1,653 members, respectively. The latter channel, @qabasat2018, features numerous photos of Al-Qassam Brigades fighters; the photos are often accompanied with lines of poetry glorying the group and its activities against Israel, and highlighting its fighters’ courage and dedication, among other things.

Al-Qassam Brigades Telegram channels.

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