‘On a clear day you see Damascus': A rare visit to Mount Hermon

The transition between the Israeli and the Syrian Mount Hermon happens without fanfare. Decades-old concrete blocks and razor wire have been pushed aside, replaced by bulldozer tracks carving out what soldiers have nicknamed the “Tuscany Route"—a single path stretching from Israel deep into Syria.

This week, Israel Hayom received unprecedented access to the Syrian Hermon sector, captured by the IDF six weeks ago following the rebels’ victory in Syria and the fall of the Bashar Assad regime. This marks the first media tour of this strategically vital foothold, which has been seared in Israelis’ collective memory as a crucial post since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.

IDF soldiers on the Syrian side of Mount Hermon. Credit: Used in accordance with Section 27A of the Copyright Law.

The deceptive quiet is matched only by the stunning vistas. On clear days, Damascus lies visible, 15 miles from the peak. The northern view sweeps across Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley, the strategic Syria-Lebanon frontier, the Shouf/Chouf Mountains, and nearby, the Mount Dov (Shebaa Farms) area.

Col. Liron Appleman, who commands the IDF’s newly formed Mountain Brigade, part of the 210th “Bashan” Division, led the initial force into the Syrian side of the Hermon, shortly after Assad’s fall on Dec. 8. The brigade’s troops advanced on D9 armored bulldozers, simultaneously clearing paths and sweeping for mines in challenging terrain. The narrow route required significant widening to facilitate northward movement and logistics support.

Snow blankets the highest elevations, and an incoming weekend storm has heightened alertness. Here, every factor—cold, power, heat, food—can become a survival issue. Add the many adversaries who, while currently quiet, could emerge from any direction.

The Syrian Hermon contains dozens of former Syrian positions. When IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi and OC Northern Command Maj. Gen. Uri Gordin visited the highest post on the entire mountain—dubbed H1 by Syria and “The Peak” by the IDF—they were forced to exit immediately due to the overwhelming stench.

These hastily abandoned positions yielded discarded uniforms, officer insignia and substantial weaponry: explosives, mines, RPG launchers, grenades and personal weapons. After collecting these materials, the IDF undertook extensive cleaning operations. Some positions contained what were apparently graves of soldiers who succumbed to disease or cold.

“The Peak” position underwent rapid renovation for habitability. All Syrian-era materials were removed, replaced by comprehensive facilities: showers, toilets, heating systems, a fully equipped kitchen, weather-appropriate bedding, furniture, clothing and abundant provisions.

For Appleman, this operation represented his service’s most complex challenge. His primary concern centered not on enemy action but on preventing his troops from becoming stranded in extreme conditions without adequate support.

The attention to detail is evident throughout—from double-door entrances maximizing insulation to carefully calculated fuel and water reserves for possible snow isolation. Each position maintains snow removal equipment and medical personnel.

Interior spaces feature proper sanitation facilities and bunk rooms with overhead heating units maintaining comfortable temperatures. Despite the exterior cold (though mid-week conditions proved mild), indoor areas remain warm enough for troops to wear standard uniforms, with some even opting for partial civilian attire.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.