Four IDF soldiers hurt in southern Syria blast

( Aug. 20, 2025 / JNS )

Four Israel Defense Forces soldiers were lightly injured when a combat device exploded during operational activity in southern Syria on Wednesday, the military said.

The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital for medical care, and their families have been notified.

The IDF is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A group of some 10 Israeli Jewish activists from northern Samaria briefly crossed into Syrian territory on Monday before being escorted back across the border by Israeli soldiers.

On Aug. 10, Israeli forces arrested a weapons trafficker during an overnight operation in southern Syria.

The arms dealer was apprehended in the Tarangah area of the Quneitra Governorate following intelligence-gathering and surveillance, the military said. The suspect was interrogated and forces confiscated weapons found at the site.

Paratroopers from the 226th Brigade, operating under the 210th Division and in coordination with field investigators from Military Intelligence Unit 504, carried out the operation.

The region has seen several recent Israeli military incursions aimed at keeping hostile elements away from the Golan Heights border. Earlier this month, the IDF completed an operation targeting weapons trafficking networks in the Hader area. Acting on intelligence information and an in-depth field investigation, IDF soldiers simultaneously raided four locations, uncovering a cache of weapons.

Troops from the 210th Division remain deployed in the area to prevent the entrenchment of terrorist elements in Syria, with the stated goal of protecting Israeli civilians—particularly residents of the Golan Heights.

In addition to ground forces, the Israeli Air Force is active on the Syrian front. It recently conducted a strike on a vehicle carrying a heavy machine gun in southern Syria. This strike followed the elimination in Lebanon of two senior terrorists linked to attacks originating in Syria.