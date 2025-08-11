Israeli forces arrest arms dealer, seize weapons in southern Syria

( Aug. 11, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli forces arrested a weapons trafficker during an overnight operation in southern Syria on Sunday.

The arms dealer was apprehended in the Tarangah area of the Quneitra Governorate following intelligence-gathering and surveillance, the military said. The suspect was interrogated and forces confiscated weapons found at the site.

בפעילות לילית: כוחות צה״ל עצרו סוחר אמצעי לחימה בדרום סוריה



במהלך הלילה כוחות חטיבה 226, בפיקוד אוגדה 210 ובשיתוף חוקרי השטח של יחידה 504, השלימו פעילות בה נעצר סוחר אמצעי לחימה שפעל במרחב טרנג׳ה שבדרום סוריה.



בעקבות אינדיקציות מודיעיניות ומעקב מקדים הסוחר נעצר ונחקר והכוחות… pic.twitter.com/ZtSESVLWng — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 11, 2025

Paratroopers from the 226th “Nesher” Brigade, operating under the 210th “Bashan” Division and in coordination with field investigators from Military Intelligence Unit 504, carried out the operation.

The region has seen several recent Israeli military incursions aimed at keeping hostile elements away from the Golan Heights border. Earlier this month, the IDF completed an operation targeting weapons trafficking networks in the Hader area. Acting on intelligence information and an in-depth field investigation, IDF soldiers simultaneously raided four locations, uncovering a cache of weapons.

Troops from the 210th Division remain deployed in the area to prevent the entrenchment of terrorist elements in Syria, with the stated goal of protecting Israeli civilians—particularly residents of the Golan Heights.

In addition to ground forces, the Israeli Air Force is active on the Syrian front. It recently conducted a strike on a vehicle carrying a heavy machine gun in southern Syria. This strike followed the elimination in Lebanon of two senior terrorists linked to attacks originating in Syria.