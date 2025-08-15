France: Olive tree planted in memory of Ilan Halimi chopped down

( Aug. 15, 2025 / European Jewish Press )

Outrage followed the destruction of an olive tree dedicated to the memory of Ilan Halimi, a Parisian Jew who was tortured to death in 2006, Le Parisien daily reported.

According to CCTV footage, the tree was cut down in the Parc des Senteurs in the city of Épinay-sur-Seine in the northern suburbs of Paris during the night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Planted in 2011 in the presence of the chief rabbi of France and the Jewish community, the olive tree paid tribute to the 23-year-old Jewish man who was kidnapped and tortured for 24 days by the “Gang of Barbarians” before succumbing to his injuries on Feb. 13, 2006. The commemorative plaque at the foot of the tree was not damaged.

The city’s mayor, Hervé Chevreau, has no doubt that this was an antisemitic act. “The fact that this olive tree paid tribute to Ilan Halimi was well known,” he said, adding that he had filed a complaint for “destruction of property intended for public use or decoration.”

He promised to replace the tree and once again honor the memory of the young man.

The case recalls a previous incident in February 2019 in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois, in the southern suburbs of Paris, where two trees planted in memory of Halimi were cut down a few days before a memorial ceremony.

Halimi, tortured, naked and with burns to more than 80% of his body, was dumped next to a road in Sainte-Geneviève-des-Bois on Feb. 13, 2006. He died on the way to the hospital.

Originally published by the European Jewish Press.