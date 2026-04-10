Gadi Hitman

Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Defense and Security
Israeli Foreign Policy
Politics and Knesset
Israeli Elections
Judea and Samaria
Gaza Strip
Israel News
Palestinian NGO linked to terror group shuts down after 35 years
Defense for Children International–Palestine cited Israeli restrictions following its designation by Jerusalem as part of a network linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israel News
Jewish Agency executive chair calls late son ‘greatest teacher of my life’
Doron Almog told JNS that one of the most poignant parts of a new documentary about his family is when he was teaching Eran, who died at 23 in 2007, how to swim.
Apr. 10, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Analysis
Can Tehran still massively finance its terror proxies?
Before the war, Iran doubled Hezbollah funding to $2 billion and sent hundreds of millions to terrorist factions in Gaza.
Apr. 10, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israel News
IDF conducted 10,800 strikes, dropped 18,000 munitions during ‘Roaring Lion’
Trump announced that he had agreed to a 14-day ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Former congressman Eliot Engel dies at 79
The former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee “was a leading force against efforts to delegitimize our ally Israel,” AIPAC stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Appeals board turns down Khalil’s bid to have deportation case dismissed
The anti-Israel pro-Hamas activist still has a case pending in federal court, preventing his removal for now.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Unsealed indictment details ISIS-inspired NYC bomb plot
The eight-count indictment describes written plans in a notebook, dashcam recordings and plans for mass casualties near Gracie Mansion during dueling protests.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S. News
Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL
“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
France’s Jew-hatred bill faces pushback from UN special rapporteurs ahead of parliament debate
The U.N. officials, who include critics of Israel, warn that the measure could curb free speech as Paris moves to codify modern forms of Jew-hatred.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Israeli restaurant targeted in suspected Jew-hatred attack in Munich
“This attack is not an isolated incident,” stated Gady Gronich of the Conference of European Rabbis. It’s “part of a dangerous trend we have been seeing since Oct. 7, 2023.”
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Sa’ar hails Costa Rica’s designation of Iranian terror groups
Israel’s foreign minister praised San Jose’s move to label Iran’s IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis as terror groups, citing stronger global security.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL
“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S. News
Missouri legislature approves bill adopting Jew-hatred definition for public schools
“Our Jewish community can be assured that the Missouri General Assembly has their back,” bill sponsor George Hruza, a Republican state representative, said.
Apr. 10, 2026
World News
Israeli restaurant targeted in suspected Jew-hatred attack in Munich
“This attack is not an isolated incident,” stated Gady Gronich of the Conference of European Rabbis. It’s “part of a dangerous trend we have been seeing since Oct. 7, 2023.”
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Tucker, Megyn Kelly, Candace, Alex Jones ‘stupid people,’ Trump says
The U.S. president said that his MAGA movement is about “winning and strength” and “not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons.”
Apr. 10, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Feature
Coping with hospital patients in wartime
“Whoever doesn’t live here can’t understand how complicated it is to maintain a routine in this chaos,” said Dr. Tamar Etzioni-Friedman at Haifa’s Carmel Medical Center.
Apr. 10, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Inside the Red Unit: The IDF women trained to think like the enemy
The soldiers study Hezbollah and Hamas down to the smallest tactical detail
,
then use that knowledge to expose every gap in Israel’s defenses.
Apr. 8, 2026
Eyal Levi
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
The assumption that the ceasefire means the Islamist regime has triumphed is premature at best. What follows will determine whether President Trump miscalculated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Throughout more than 50 years of existence, the agency has embodied the spirit and the letter of Resolution 3379 that defamed Zionism, even though the General Assembly rescinded it in 1991.
Apr. 10, 2026
Ben Cohen
Opinion
Jews from the Middle East and North Africa relive old nightmares
Those who fled for the West have been here before: the bullying and harassment they thought they had escaped are back with a vengeance.
Apr. 9, 2026
Lyn Julius
Opinion
Eschatological anti-Zionism: The battle for the future of history
If the biblical narrative—of exile, return and restoration—is unfolding in real time, then the Islamic claim to final revelation is placed under strain.
Apr. 10, 2026
Ali Saiadatan
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
JNS TV / Straight Up
Why Israel’s wartime resilience is reshaping the Iran conflict
Mar. 30, 2026
Daniel Seaman
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
EN
Español
Newsletter
Israel
Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Defense and Security
Israeli Foreign Policy
Politics and Knesset
Israeli Elections
Judea and Samaria
Gaza Strip
Israel News
Palestinian NGO linked to terror group shuts down after 35 years
Defense for Children International–Palestine cited Israeli restrictions following its designation by Jerusalem as part of a network linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Israel News
Jewish Agency executive chair calls late son ‘greatest teacher of my life’
Doron Almog told JNS that one of the most poignant parts of a new documentary about his family is when he was teaching Eran, who died at 23 in 2007, how to swim.
Apr. 10, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Analysis
Can Tehran still massively finance its terror proxies?
Before the war, Iran doubled Hezbollah funding to $2 billion and sent hundreds of millions to terrorist factions in Gaza.
Apr. 10, 2026
Yaakov Lappin
Israel News
IDF conducted 10,800 strikes, dropped 18,000 munitions during ‘Roaring Lion’
Trump announced that he had agreed to a 14-day ceasefire with the Islamic Republic.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S.
U.S. Politics
U.S.-Israel Relations
U.S. Foreign Policy
U.S. Elections
Education
Congress
U.S. News
Former congressman Eliot Engel dies at 79
The former chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee “was a leading force against efforts to delegitimize our ally Israel,” AIPAC stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Appeals board turns down Khalil’s bid to have deportation case dismissed
The anti-Israel pro-Hamas activist still has a case pending in federal court, preventing his removal for now.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Unsealed indictment details ISIS-inspired NYC bomb plot
The eight-count indictment describes written plans in a notebook, dashcam recordings and plans for mass casualties near Gracie Mansion during dueling protests.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S. News
Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL
“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
World
United Nations
Middle East
Europe
Eastern Europe
Asia
Africa
Latin America
Canada
Australia
Iran
World News
France’s Jew-hatred bill faces pushback from UN special rapporteurs ahead of parliament debate
The U.N. officials, who include critics of Israel, warn that the measure could curb free speech as Paris moves to codify modern forms of Jew-hatred.
Apr. 10, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
World News
Israeli restaurant targeted in suspected Jew-hatred attack in Munich
“This attack is not an isolated incident,” stated Gady Gronich of the Conference of European Rabbis. It’s “part of a dangerous trend we have been seeing since Oct. 7, 2023.”
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
World News
Sa’ar hails Costa Rica’s designation of Iranian terror groups
Israel’s foreign minister praised San Jose’s move to label Iran’s IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis as terror groups, citing stronger global security.
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
Antisemitism
Hate Crimes
Anti-Israel Bias
Campus Antisemitism
Holocaust
BDS Movement
Legal Affairs
Media
U.S. News
Wyoming man sentenced to a year in federal prison for antisemitic voicemail threats against ADL
“True threats of violence are not protected by the First Amendment,” U.S. Attorney Darin Smith stated.
Apr. 10, 2026
U.S. News
Missouri legislature approves bill adopting Jew-hatred definition for public schools
“Our Jewish community can be assured that the Missouri General Assembly has their back,” bill sponsor George Hruza, a Republican state representative, said.
Apr. 10, 2026
World News
Israeli restaurant targeted in suspected Jew-hatred attack in Munich
“This attack is not an isolated incident,” stated Gady Gronich of the Conference of European Rabbis. It’s “part of a dangerous trend we have been seeing since Oct. 7, 2023.”
Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff
U.S. News
Tucker, Megyn Kelly, Candace, Alex Jones ‘stupid people,’ Trump says
The U.S. president said that his MAGA movement is about “winning and strength” and “not allowing Iran to have nuclear weapons.”
Apr. 10, 2026
Jewish Life
Diaspora Jewry
Jewish and Israeli Holidays
Jewish Religion and Thought
Jewish Education
Jewish Organizations
U.S. News
WATCH: Trump wishes the Jewish people ‘a very happy Passover’
“This week we are reminded that with true faith, eternal hope and the power of prayer, nothing can stop the people of God.”
Apr. 2, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
Passover as a reminder of resilience, connection and hope
It appears as “a living educational framework—a connection between Jewish communities in Israel and abroad, and a reflection of the strength of these communities across generations.”
Mar. 30, 2026
Israel News
Israeli chief rabbi issues wartime Passover guidelines
Kalman Meir Bar releases special rules for holiday eve, advising evacuees and bomb shelter residents on leaven searches during war.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Jewish Life
New AI service at Vilnius University to unlock handwritten Yiddish, Hebrew archives
VILNISH seeks to help scholars and individuals convert historical manuscripts into searchable digital text for research, genealogy and legal documentation.
Mar. 23, 2026
Culture
Arts and Entertainment
Business and Economy
Science and Technology
Food and Drink
Archaeology
Sports
Obituaries
Religion
Antisemitism
Dutch Jewish group wants visa ban for Kanye West
The country’s main watchdog on antisemitism, CIDI, urged the government to follow the example of the U.K.
Apr. 10, 2026
Canaan Lidor
U.S. News
Amid war, Passover ‘food becomes more than food,’ Manischewitz says
“It becomes comfort, continuity and a way to feel connected to tradition and to one another at home,” Talia Sabag, of the Manischewitz parent company Kayko, told JNS.
Mar. 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
,
Menachem Wecker
Antisemitism
Politico publishes cartoon rife with antisemitic imagery
The Israeli prime minister boasts an enormous nose while the U.S. president is grotesquely fat, appearing to divide between the two the stereotypical appearance of the Jew.
Mar. 29, 2026
David Isaac
Israel News
National Library of Israel reveals Iranian Haggadah with Persian poem
Judeo-Persian manuscript honors the Montefiores and their connection to the rebuilding of Jerusalem.
Mar. 27, 2026
JNS Staff
Features
Feature
Mamdani decision to sign documents on old, wooden desk on street corners a ‘head scratcher,’ experts say
“He wants to flex his authority as mayor of New York City, so he brings the desk outside to show he should be taken seriously,” Beverly Hallberg, president of District Media Group, told JNS.
Apr. 10, 2026
Menachem Wecker
Feature
Some 60 years after joining Boy Scouts, Ricky Mason is its first Jewish board chair
“My mother told me I was gonna do it, and so that was sort of enough for me,” he told JNS of becoming an Eagle Scout.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Feature
Coping with hospital patients in wartime
“Whoever doesn’t live here can’t understand how complicated it is to maintain a routine in this chaos,” said Dr. Tamar Etzioni-Friedman at Haifa’s Carmel Medical Center.
Apr. 10, 2026
Amelie Botbol
Feature
Inside the Red Unit: The IDF women trained to think like the enemy
The soldiers study Hezbollah and Hamas down to the smallest tactical detail
,
then use that knowledge to expose every gap in Israel’s defenses.
Apr. 8, 2026
Eyal Levi
Opinion
Jonathan S. Tobin
Alex Traiman
Ruthie Blum
Melanie Phillips
Fiamma Nirenstein
Ben Cohen
Mitchell Bard
Stephen M. Flatow
Moshe Phillips
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Column
Iran hasn’t won, and America hasn’t lost … yet
The assumption that the ceasefire means the Islamist regime has triumphed is premature at best. What follows will determine whether President Trump miscalculated.
Apr. 10, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
Column
Ecuador departs and Chile arrives at the UN’s Palestinian Rights Committee
Throughout more than 50 years of existence, the agency has embodied the spirit and the letter of Resolution 3379 that defamed Zionism, even though the General Assembly rescinded it in 1991.
Apr. 10, 2026
Ben Cohen
Opinion
Jews from the Middle East and North Africa relive old nightmares
Those who fled for the West have been here before: the bullying and harassment they thought they had escaped are back with a vengeance.
Apr. 9, 2026
Lyn Julius
Opinion
Eschatological anti-Zionism: The battle for the future of history
If the biblical narrative—of exile, return and restoration—is unfolding in real time, then the Islamic claim to final revelation is placed under strain.
Apr. 10, 2026
Ali Saiadatan
JNS TV
The Quad
JLMinute
Israel Undiplomatic
Basic Law
Meira K Show
Straight Up
TALX with Alex Traiman
Axis of Truth
Standpoint
Think Twice
Our Middle East
Judeacation
JNS TV / The Quad
Are Americans shifting back toward support for Israel?
Apr. 9, 2026
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
JNS TV / JLMinute
US-Iran tensions escalate as military options and deadlines emerge
Apr. 6, 2026
Alex Traiman
,
Daniel Seaman
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy explained
Mar. 31, 2026
Ruthie Blum
,
Mark Regev
JNS TV / Straight Up
Why Israel’s wartime resilience is reshaping the Iran conflict
Mar. 30, 2026
Daniel Seaman
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
More
Israel
U.S.
World
Antisemitism
Jewish Life
Culture
Features
Opinion
JNS TV
The Wire
Newsletter
Republish JNS Content
Search Query
Submit Search
Show Search
Newsletter
EN
Español
Support JNS
Menu
Trending
Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury
Flight Updates
Education
JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
Now Playing
From the Editor-in-Chief
Gadi Hitman
Professor Gadi Hitman is head of the Department of Middle Eastern Studies and Political Science at Ariel University.