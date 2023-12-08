Gaza photos said to show surrender of Hamas terrorists

( Dec. 8, 2023 / JNS)

Israel Defense Forces operating in the northern Gaza Strip arrested dozens of suspected Hamas terrorists, according to video footage and photos broadcast on Israeli TV networks on Thursday evening.

The images showed dozens of blindfolded Palestinian men of fighting age, who apparently surrendered to Israeli troops, in their undergarments and with their hands bound.

In addition, a video clip showed a group of suspects being transported in the back of what appears to be an Israeli military jeep.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit has not commented on the images.

How it started and how it’s going. pic.twitter.com/AcqGHwuD83 — Hillel Fuld (@HilzFuld) December 7, 2023

Scores of Gaza terrorists have been arrested and brought to Israel for questioning since the IDF launched its ground operation against Hamas, including many directly involved in the Oct. 7 massacre of 1,200 Israelis in the northwestern Negev.

Quite a photo.



After bringing utter destruction Gaza, these Hamas fighters surrender, hanging their heads in shame. https://t.co/y5BlFC2Ma8 — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) December 7, 2023