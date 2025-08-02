Hamas terrorists seen surrendering to IDF troops in Gaza

( Aug. 2, 2025 / JNS )

Hamas terrorists surrendered to Israeli soldiers during an IDF operation in the Beit Hanoun area of northeastern Gaza, the military said on Saturday.

Troops from the Givati Infantry Brigade’s Combat Team, operating under the 162nd Armored Division, identified several terrorists emerging from a tunnel shaft earlier in the day.

In footage released by the IDF, the terrorists were seen exiting an underground shaft wearing nothing but underwear. They placed their hands over their heads and turned themselves in to the troops.

The soldiers questioned them on the spot, learning that the terrorists had planned to flee after another terrorist who was with them in the tunnel died in a clash with IDF soldiers, the army said.

The prisoners disclosed information about a nearby weapons cache and led the troops to it, the military added.

“Numerous weapons were seized at the site, including vests, magazines, grenades and firearms. Inside the tunnel, equipment for prolonged stays was found—food, water and hygiene supplies,” the IDF said.

The Hamas gunmen were transferred for further interrogation by security forces, the weapons found were confiscated, and the tunnel is now being examined by combat engineering units operating in the area.

תיעוד מיוחד מבית חאנון: מחבלים בחמאס נכנעים ללוחמי צק״ח גבעתי שמכריעים את גדוד בית חאנון



היום, פעלו לוחמי צוות הקרב החטיבתי של גבעתי, בפיקוד אוגדה 162, במרחב בית חאנון שבצפון רצועת עזה.



במהלך הפעילות, זיהו הלוחמים מספר מחבלים שיצאו מתוך פיר מנהרה במרחב, המחבלים נכנעו לכוחות… pic.twitter.com/UTTCgs06iQ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 2, 2025

Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion, which posed a threat to Kibbutz Nir Am and the city of Sderot, “has surrendered and is being defeated by Givati Brigade forces,” the IDF said.

Defense Minister Israel Katz tweeted: “Hamas terrorists are surrendering in Beit Hanoun. They emerge from the tunnels into the devastated city.” He added that the military was destroying its enemies above and below ground.

The IDF has been operating systematically throughout the Strip since it launched “Operation Gideon’s Chariots” on May 4.

On July 27, the military announced that troops from the 646th “Marom Foxes” Reservist Paratroopers Brigade had dismantled a Hamas tunnel and hundreds of terrorist infrastructure sites during operations over the past three months across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

Operating under the 99th Infantry Division, soldiers targeted locations in the Netzarim Corridor, Gaza City’s Shejaiya and Daraj Tuffah neighborhoods and Beit Hanoun. The IDF said troops uncovered and destroyed military structures, weapons caches and firing and observation positions used by terrorist organizations.

Approximately 400 terrorists were killed in coordinated operations with the Israeli Air Force, according to the military.

In recent days, the 646th Brigade, supported by the elite Yahalom engineering unit, located and dismantled a 500-meter-long Hamas tunnel in Beit Hanoun, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt the group’s underground networks.