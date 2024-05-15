Herzog: ‘Our improbable story in Israel is of bold and obstinate hope’

(May 15, 2024 / JNS)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Tuesday hosted the annual Independence Day reception for ambassadors, international representatives and members of the diplomatic corps based in Israel.

Also present were Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and other senior officials and dignitaries.

“These are difficult times, yet there is still so much to be grateful for on this 76th Independence Day of Israel,” Herzog told the attendees. “Our improbable story in Israel is of bold and obstinate hope. A story of rising from the depths, again and again, to build and rebuild the world in the image of our dreams. Hope has always defined us. And it continues to do so now,” he added.

“When Hamas launched its rampage of rape, murder and abduction on Oct. 7, it was not only trying to weaken the State of Israel. It was trying to weaken the pillars of free, open, democratic societies. It was trying to weaken the path of innovation, progress and prosperity. And it was especially trying to weaken the winds of warm peace that were blowing through our region, promising real change,” he continued.

“For the security and integrity of every nation, we must not allow this. We must stand together as champions of moderation, democracy and peace. We must speak loudly and forcefully against the startling spike in antisemitism, which is exposing the dangers of corrosive hate that still lurk within societies all over the world,” he said.

Above all else, Herzog urged the “family of nations” to respond decisively to a “despicable, ongoing crime against humanity: The cruel abduction of men, women and children, of so many different nationalities, of over 220 days. Our hostages. We call upon all nations, on all of humanity to act forcefully in order to bring back home as soon as possible.”

He concluded by stating that, “True victory in the fight against radical hate will come not only when we have defeated the terrorists, returned our hostages, and rebuilt our communities, but when we have built a new corridor of collaboration and connectivity, across the Middle East. It can be done. I look forward to working together with all of you to get there.”