Hitler impersonator arrested in Germany

( July 17, 2025 / Israel Hayom)

A neo-Nazi was arrested for wearing a Hitler costume at the Moto Grand Prix motorcycle race in Hohenstein-Ernstthal near Chemnitz, eastern Germany, last weekend. The impersonator drew support from some spectators.

The 40-year-old suspect, who faces significant legal penalties for his actions, attended the race wearing a brown shirt emblazoned with “Adolf” and the numeral 8 beneath it. This combination referred to Adolf Hitler—symbols forbidden under German law.

Neo-Nazi groups routinely employ the number 88 as coded language for “Heil Hitler,” utilizing the numerical position of the letter H in the alphabet.

Furthermore, while competitors thundered around the track, the law-breaking suspect approached a beer concession stand and donned a rubber Hitler mask, parading openly with the offensive costume.

Some race attendees posed for photographs with him, apparently delighted to capture selfies with “the Führer.”

Security personnel arrested him and transported him for questioning.

“Such behavior has absolutely no place at our racetrack. We responded instantly upon identification,” declared the race director, emphasizing that the man would be permanently banned from future events.

German police representatives confirmed that “criminal investigators have launched an immediate inquiry into this incident. The suspect faces charges for displaying symbols of prohibited organizations.”

The neo-Nazi faces severe legal consequences as prosecutors prepare their case. German statutes mandate significant penalties for these violations, including monetary fines that could reach tens of thousands of euros, as well as judicial discretion to impose up to three years’ imprisonment.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.