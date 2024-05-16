JNS Press+
Subscribe to The JNS Daily Syndicate by email and never miss our top stories
Follow us
© 2024 JNS, All Rights Reserved Concept, design & development by RGB Media. Powered by Salamandra
newsMiddle East

IAEA chief: Iranian ‘loose talk’ about nukes must stop

"We are moving closer to a situation where there is a big, huge question mark about what they are doing and why they are doing it," said IAEA director Rafael Grossi with regard to Iran's nuclear program.

IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Sept. 14, 2020. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA via Wikimedia Commons.
IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi at an IAEA Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Sept. 14, 2020. Photo by Dean Calma/IAEA via Wikimedia Commons.
Edit
(May 16, 2024 / JNS)

International Atomic Energy Agency Director Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday that the agency was taking the Islamic Republic’s recent remarks about nuclear weapons very seriously.

“Loose talk about nuclear weapons is extremely serious for me. And I think it should stop. We are moving closer to a situation where there is a big, huge question mark about what they are doing and why they are doing it,” Grossi told The Guardian following a meeting with U.K. Foreign Secretary David Cameron.

Over the weekend, an Iranian lawmaker representing a district close to Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility said the Islamic Republic might already possess a nuclear bomb.

“In my opinion, we have achieved nuclear weapons, but we do not announce it,” said Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani.

An “increasing number” of Iranian politicians have called for the country to develop nuclear weapons, The Guardian reported.

The first was Kamal Kharrazi, foreign policy adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who said on May 9: “We have no decision to produce a nuclear bomb, but if the existence of Iran is threatened, we will have to change our nuclear doctrine.”

Kharrazi’s comments came only two days after Grossi visited Iran and said that the IAEA and the Islamic Republic had agreed on “tangible and operational steps” to implement an earlier agreement between the two countries regarding oversight of Iran’s nuclear program.

Kharrazi’s remarks were directed toward last month’s retaliatory strike by Israel on Iran, which destroyed parts of the Islamic regime’s Shikari Air Base near Isfahan.

The attack came five days after Iran launched an unprecedented assault on Israel involving more than 300 drones and missiles.

You have read 3 articles this month.
Register to receive full access to JNS.
Register for free

Just before you scroll on...

Israel is at war.

JNS is combating the stream of misinformation on Israel with real, honest and factual reporting. In order to deliver this in-depth, unbiased coverage of Israel and the Jewish world, we rely on readers like you.

The support you provide allows our journalists to deliver the truth, free from bias and hidden agendas. Can we count on your support?

Every contribution, big or small, helps JNS.org remain a trusted source of news you can rely on.

Become a part of our mission by donating today
Republish this article in your newspaper or website
Topics
Comments
Thank you. You are a loyal JNS Reader.
You have read more than 10 articles this month.
Please register for full access to continue reading and post comments.
Register for free

Register for Full Website Access

Stay connected to the latest updates from Israel and the Jewish world.  Register to receive full access to the JNS website and newsletter

REGISTER NOW

 

Donate Now
Never miss a thing
Get the best stories faster with JNS breaking news updates