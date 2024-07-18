IDF soldier dies of wounds from Hezbollah drone attack

( July 18, 2024 / JNS)

An IDF soldier who sustained severe wounds in a Hezbollah drone attack in the Golan Heights late last month and had been hospitalized at a Haifa hospital succumbed to his wounds, the army said on Thursday.

Sgt. Maj. (res.) Efraim Ben Amram, 25, from Yesud HaMa’ala in the Hula Valley, served in the 188th Armored Brigade’s 53rd Battalion and was seriously wounded in the June 30 drone attack that targeted troops stationed in the Kibbutz Merom Golan area.

Three additional soldiers were wounded in the attack and sustained light to moderate shrapnel wounds, Rambam Medical Center said at the time.

Hezbollah has attacked Israel’s north nearly every day since joining the war in support of Hamas on Oct. 8, firing thousands of suicide drones, rockets and anti-tank missiles at Israeli border towns, killing more than 20 people and causing widespread damage. Tens of thousands of Israeli civilians remain internally displaced due to the ongoing violence.

Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Southern Lebanon overnight Tuesday after the Iranian-backed terrorist army fired 15 rockets across the border.

The IAF hit terrorist sites in the areas of Yarine, Ayta ash Shab and Aalma El Chaeb. Additionally, Israel Defense Forces artillery fired to remove a threat in the area of Majdal Zoun.

Air-raid sirens sounded around the Mediterranean seaside city of Nahariya in the Western Galilee at 2:24 a.m.

מטוסי קרב של חיל האוויר תקפו במהלך הלילה תשתיות טרור של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחבים יארין, עייתא א-שעב ועלמא א-שעב שבדרום לבנון.



בנוסף, צה"ל ביצע ירי ארטילרי להסרת איום במרחב מג'דל זון>> pic.twitter.com/Jz7FzKPrRJ — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) July 17, 2024

“Some of the projectiles were successfully intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No injuries were reported,” the IDF said.

The attack on the Nahariya area came after Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at northern Israel in multiple barrages on Tuesday night that set off sirens across the Galilee panhandle and Western Galilee.

Forty projectiles crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanon in the attack on the Galilee panhandle, with some intercepted, and 10 rockets struck open areas in the Western Galilee. No injuries were reported.

What you are seeing is not a light show. It is our aerial defense systems working to defend our civilians against a rocket attack from Hezbollah.



In the past few hours alone, Hezbollah has shot more than 50 projectiles toward Israel. pic.twitter.com/gmRhVVjTWW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 16, 2024

Also on Tuesday night, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in areas of Kfarkela and Aya ash Shab and the IDF hit the terror group’s infrastructure in the areas of Aitaroun and Ayta ash Shab.

Hezbollah took responsibility for Tuesday night’s attack, saying that it was in response to the alleged killing of three Syrian children in an Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon. Lebanese state media reported that two Syrians were killed in an Israeli strike earlier on Tuesday.