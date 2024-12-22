IAF: Houthi missile hit on Jaffa caused by interceptor glitch

( Dec. 22, 2024 / JNS)

An Israeli Air Force investigation into a Houthi ballistic missile that evaded Israel’s air-defense system and hit a residential area in Jaffa overnight Friday has found that an interceptor missile malfunction caused the failure.

The missile hit a playground in Tel Aviv’s Jaffa neighborhood at 3:44 a.m., lightly wounding 16 people.

According to the investigation, the interceptor failure was not related to the partial interception of another Houthi ballistic missile before dawn on Thursday, following which the missile’s warhead hit an elementary school in Ramat Gan, just east of Tel Aviv.

No injuries were caused by the impact, which collapsed the school’s main building.

The IAF probe into the Jaffa missile strike also ruled out the possibility that the Iranian-backed rebels had made changes to the missile’s trajectory and range.

The Israel Defense Forces’ initial assessment had suggested the missile might have employed a different type of rocket engine, designed for activation in space, Israel’s Channel 12 News reported on Saturday. This could have altered its trajectory, complicating detection and interception. Furthermore, investigators examined whether the Houthis had reduced the warhead size to increase fuel capacity, thereby extending the missile’s range.

According to Kan News, Arrow interceptors were launched into the upper atmosphere but missed the target outside of Israeli territory. Interceptors were then launched in the lower atmosphere but also missed the target. Video footage showed the failed interception attempts.

While the attack triggered air-raid sirens, residents reported not having enough time to get to protected spaces before impact.

The IDF confirmed that the impact followed “unsuccessful interception attempts.”

The scene where a ballistic missile fired from Yemen hit a playground and caused damage in Jaffa, on Dec. 21, 2024. Photo by Itai Ron/Flash90

Houthi terrorists have launched over 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel in support of Hamas since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. The vast majority were intercepted outside of Israeli territory by Israel or the United States.

IAF helicopters down Houthi drone

IAF helicopters shot down a drone over southern Israel on Saturday that was also apparently launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels. According to the IDF, the drone crossed the border “from the east.”

The UAV triggered air-raid sirens in Kibbutz Gvulot, Moshav Talmei Eliyahu and Moshav Ein HaBesor.

Israel’s military believes that the pace of Houthi missile and drone attacks is likely to increase at the direction of Tehran.

“The Houthis have become Iran’s first line of attack. They have taken on this role, which is why we see an intensification of the threat since the ceasefire” with Hezbollah in Lebanon, said Brig. Gen. (res.) Zvika Haimovich, the former head of the IDF’s Air Defense Command, according to Channel 12. “The solution is to increase measures against the Houthis and focus on Iran as the initiator of these events.”

Israel trying to build coalition for large attack

The Israeli Air Force struck Houthi targets in Yemen overnight Wednesday. The strikes were carried out by 14 fighter jets in two waves, and targeted sites in Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, and the country’s coastal area.

It was Israel’s third strike in Yemen since the start of the war.

An Israeli Air Force fighter jet positioned shortly before takeoff on a mission to target Houthi terror infrastructure in Yemen, Dec. 19, 2024. Credit: IDF.

Kan reported on Saturday that Israel is planning another major attack on the Houthis, for which it is attempting to rally the U.S.-led international coalition.

Jerusalem is in “close coordination” with the Americans and is urging the U.S. military to increase the level of strikes against the Houthis, according to an Israeli source. U.S. forces conducted precision airstrikes against Houthi missile storage and command-and-control facilities in Sanaa on Saturday, according to U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM).

Israel told the international coalition that the Houthi attacks on Israel and shipping channels in the Red Sea destabilize regional security and that therefore “there is a need to escalate both Israeli strikes and those conducted by U.S. Central Command,” according to Kan.

Meanwhile, a source close to Yemen’s internationally recognized government, headquartered in Aden in southern Yemen, told Kan that Israel should initiate targeted assassinations of Houthi leaders, as it did over the previous year against Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

“Israel should act as it did in Lebanon and target the top individuals responsible for the Houthis’ operations within the organization’s leadership,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi channel Al Arabiya reported on Saturday that senior Houthi officials have fled Sanaa for other regions of the country due to concern they will be targeted by Israel and the United States.