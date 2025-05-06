IDF strikes Hezbollah weapons facility in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley

( May 6, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday night struck a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

Hezbollah was attempting to reestablish its operational presence at the facility, according to the IDF.

Additional strikes were carried out on infrastructure belonging to the Iranian-backed terror group in the area of Srifa in Southern Lebanon.

The IDF said that Hezbollah’s activities in these areas represent a blatant violation of longstanding understandings between Israel and Lebanon.

“The IDF will continue to take action to eliminate threats to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to rebuild its terror capabilities,” the military said.

Last week, the IDF carried out a “forceful” strike on a Hezbollah arms storage facility in Beirut. According to the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, the facility housed precision-guided missiles, which were described as posing a “significant threat to the State of Israel.”

“Israel will not allow Hezbollah to strengthen or create any threat against it—anywhere in Lebanon,” the statement read. “The Dahiya district in Beirut will not serve as a safe haven for the Hezbollah terrorist organization.”

Jerusalem also emphasized that the Lebanese government bears direct responsibility for preventing such threats emanating from its territory.

The same day, the Israeli Air Force killed a Hezbollah terrorist advancing efforts to reestablish the group’s military infrastructure near Halta in southeastern Lebanon, near the Golan Heights.

The operative played a key role in Hezbollah’s attempts to rebuild its presence close to the Israeli border, in violation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, the IDF said.

In late April, the IDF eliminated nine Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon, including the deputy commander of the terrorist group’s logistics unit. Hussein Ali Nasr was involved in efforts to rebuild the organization’s capabilities, said the military. Also eliminated was Hussein Izzat Mohammad Atwi, a member of the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist group, and several operatives from Hezbollah’s Radwan Force.

Since the ceasefire went into effect on Nov. 27, 2024, more than 140 terrorists have been killed across Lebanon, according to the IDF.