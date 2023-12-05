JNS Press+
update deskIsrael at War

IAF strikes Hezbollah terror sites in Lebanon

A “hostile” drone that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon crashed near Moshav Margaliot.

An Israeli artillery unit near the border with Lebanon, Nov. 22, 2023. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Edit
(Dec. 5, 2023 / JNS)

Israel Air Force fighter jets struck on Tuesday assets belonging to the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, in response to repeated attacks.

The strikes targeted observation posts, weapons depots and other sites used by Hezbollah terrorists.

Shortly thereafter, a “hostile” drone that entered Israeli airspace from Lebanon crashed near Moshav Margaliot.

Israeli forces converged on the site to recover the UAV, and sappers were examining the device.

There were no injuries in the incident, said the IDF.

On Tuesday afternoon, air-raid sirens sounded in numerous communities along Israel’s northern border, including Kiryat Shmona, Tel Hai, Kfar Giladi, Margaliot, Beit Hillel, Manara, Adamit and Arab al-Aramshe. No injuries were reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, several rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel. The projectiles hit open areas, causing no injuries or damage, according to the military.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for several attacks on Tuesday targeting Israeli military positions along the border.

Three IDF soldiers were lightly wounded overnight Sunday by mortar shells fired from Lebanon towards Israeli military posts in the area of Moshav Shtula.

On Monday morning, mortar shells were fired from Lebanon at an IDF post in the area of Kibbutz Yiftah. Several launches were also identified Monday afternoon towards the Har Dov region, striking in open areas, and another launch towards Kibbutz Misgav Am.

In response, the IDF struck the sources of the fire.

In addition, the military said on Monday afternoon it targeted an operational headquarters and other terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Later in the day, the IDF destroyed a Hezbollah weapons depot after mortar shells were fired towards a military post on the border.

On Sunday, Ziv Medical Center in Safed admitted 12 people who had been wounded by an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

One woman and 11 men between the ages of 20 and 65 were lightly wounded, the hospital said.

