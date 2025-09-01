IDF kills dozens of terrorists, destroys 5 miles of tunnels in Khan Yunis

( Sept. 1, 2025 / JNS )

Israeli forces fighting in southern Gaza’s Khan Yunis over the past few months have killed dozens of terrorists, including those who participated in the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, and destroyed five miles (eight kilometers) of terror tunnels, the IDF said on Monday.

The Kfir Infantry Brigade’s combat team, operating under the command of the 36th Armored Division, also destroyed Hamas “military” infrastructure, uncovered and neutralized large amounts of weaponry and advanced the establishment of the Magen Oz Corridor, designed to separate eastern and western Khan Yunis.

Golani Infantry Brigade troops are also operating in Khan Yunis. The unit’s commander, Col. Adi Ganon, addressed soldiers on Sunday to mark the start of the school year on Monday.

“Five months of maneuvers in Rafah and Khan Yunis. A long way remains ahead of us. In contrast, the Israeli students are at home, preparing their bags for school, filling their bottles with water, buying rolls for their morning sandwich, taking a hot shower,” the colonel said.

מח"ט גולני ברשת הקשר, בבוקר החזרה ללימודים: "אם חיפשתם סיבה למה אתם כאן – הרי לפניכם" pic.twitter.com/y9zRP1Bu2o — ינון שלום יתח (@inon_yttach) September 1, 2025

“They will go to sleep excited. Tomorrow, they will wake up, put on a white shirt, and happily go to school. If you are looking for a reason why you’re here today—here it is. Thanks to your spirit and way, dear Golani soldiers and IDF troops in all sectors, the people of Israel are in routine.”

Israeli forces are continuing to located and dismantle terrorist infrastructure in northern Gaza as well. Over the past 24 hours, the IDF said that artillery struck several terrorist infrastructure and observation posts that were used by terrorists to observe troops. In addition, soldiers struck a structure that was used to fire an anti-tank missile at troops; no injuries were reported.

הושמד מבנה ממנו שיגרו נ"ט לעבר כוחות צה"ל וחוסלו מחבלים: הלחימה נגד ארגוני הטרור ברחבי רצועת עזה ממשיכה



כוחות צה״ל בפיקוד הדרום ממשיכים לפעול בהכוונת אמ״ן ושב״כ נגד ארגוני הטרור ברחבי רצועת עזה.



כוחות אוגדה 99 פועלים במרחב צפון רצועת עזה לאיתור והשמדת תשתיות טרור. ביממה… pic.twitter.com/g68R75t0SF — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) September 1, 2025

Artillery troops also dismantled a camera that was used by terrorists to observe troops.

Furthermore, over the past week, IDF troops operating in Jabalia killed terrorists and dismantled underground infrastructure and explosive sites.

The northern Gaza activities come ahead of a major operation in one of the last Hamas strongholds, Gaza City.