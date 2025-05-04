IDF nabs two Palestinians for incitement tied to Jerusalem wildfires

( May 4, 2025 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Saturday night the arrest of two Palestinian suspects accused of using social media to incite violence in direct connection with the massive wildfires currently raging near Jerusalem.

According to the military, the online posts expressed support for the fires and called for continued unrest, linking the incitement to the national emergency response efforts underway.

החשוד הראשון, תושב שכם, פרסם תכנים ברשתות החברתיות בהקשר לשריפות, שבהם הביע תמיכה ברצח יהודים. החשוד השני, תושב טובאס, פרסם דברי הסתה ברוח דומה, לרבות קריאות לאלימות, המשך השריפות ותמיכה גלויה בפעילות חמאס.



צה"ל ימשיך לפעול בנחישות נגד טרור והסתה לטרור, לרבות ברשתות החברתיות,… pic.twitter.com/moRednzjXm — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) May 3, 2025

One suspect, a resident of Nablus, expressed support for the murder of Jews via online platforms. A second individual, from Tubas, allegedly shared similar inciting content, including calls for continued unrest and open endorsement of Hamas terrorist activities.

The arrests come as wildfires ravaged the Judean Foothills region, with over 6,000 acres of forest and brushland scorched. More than 10,000 residents were evacuated from several communities, including Neve Shalom, Eshtaol, and Mishmar Ayalon. At least 45 individuals, including 17 firefighters, have received medical treatment for smoke inhalation and other related injuries.

In support of the firefighting effort, the Israeli Air Force deployed its new C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, known locally as the “Samson.” Each plane is equipped to drop up to 18,000 liters of water or fire retardant per flight, significantly enhancing Israel’s aerial firefighting capacity.

Authorities are still investigating the origins of the fires. While Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has accused Palestinians of deliberately igniting the blazes, no conclusive evidence has been presented, and government agencies have not confirmed this claim. Other officials have pointed to negligence—such as unattended bonfires or campfires—as a possible cause.

International firefighting aid is being coordinated, with aircraft and crews arriving from Spain, France, Romania, Croatia, Italy, Ukraine, North Macedonia and Cyprus to reinforce Israeli emergency services.

The IDF remains on high alert during the crisis. In addition to monitoring and responding to online incitement, the military has deployed troops, engineering units and aerial surveillance platforms to assist with containment and recovery operations on the ground.