Iran has addressed the ongoing protests in Israel over the government’s judicial reform plan, saying they prove that the country is “a rootless structure that will be toppled by the wind.”

“A new identity crisis has emerged in the spider’s web. Of course, this is only one of the deep crises in Israel,” said Nasser Kanaani, according to a Tasnim news agency report on Wednesday.

The protests have so far received little coverage in the Iranian media, which have mostly been preoccupied with the schoolgirl poisoning scandal and the negotiations with Saudi Arabia.

There is a deepening of the political and social discord within Zionist society, the report said, to a level of internal tension and conflict that is reflected in the demonstrations of hundreds of thousands.

“This is not a normal situation,” the report stated.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.