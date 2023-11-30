Israel: 2,005 soldiers injured since Oct. 7

( Nov. 30, 2023 / JNS)

According to Israel’s Defense Ministry, 2,005 soldiers have been injured since Oct. 7, the first such figures have been released since the war began.

The announcement coincided with the annual National Day of Appreciation for Israel’s Wounded Soldiers and Victims of Terror.

According to the Israeli Defense Ministry, of the 2,005 wounded, 287 are still hospitalized, either from injuries sustained while defending southern communities or during the ground war inside Gaza.

Overall, approximately 62,000 people injured in Israeli wars and military operations are being treated by the Israel Defense Force’s rehabilitation department, of whom 56% are over the age of 60. About 15% are dealing with post-trauma symptoms.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. Another 240 men, women, children and soldiers were taken back to Gaza as hostages. Some people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains.

Since Nov. 24, when the ceasefire went into effect, Hamas has released 97 hostages, mostly women and children, including 73 Israelis, 23 Thais and one Filipino.

Israel has released 210 Palestinian security prisoners, mostly women and minors.

The names of 395 Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7 have been cleared for publication.