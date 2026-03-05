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Israel Bonds

Florida Atlantic University
U.S. News
Florida Atlantic purchases $5 million in Israel bonds, says president
“I can tell you that that’s the most of any university in the world,” Mark Ruben, executive director of Israel Bonds, told JNS.
Nov. 24, 2025
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The Central Bank of Ireland in Dublin. Photo courtesy of the Central Bank of Ireland.
World News
Israel shifts EU bond approval from Ireland to Luxembourg
The move follows a deterioration in bilateral relations between Jerusalem and Dublin over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
Sept. 2, 2025
Dani Naveh Israel Bonds
World News
‘Will not be deterred by our enemies,’ Israel Bonds head tells JNS of UN adviser’s threat
“Only for a demonstrated antisemite like Ms. Albanese could stabilizing Israel’s economy after the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust be something negative,” Rep. Brad Sherman told JNS.
June 6, 2025
Mike Wagenheim
Israel Bonds Leadership Conference
U.S. News
At annual leadership conference, Israel Bonds touts $4.5b raised since Oct. 7
A significant part of the event focused on combating antisemitism and BDS campaigns, both of which have proliferated throughout the United States since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel.
March 6, 2025
Pennsylvania State Capitol
U.S. News
Israel Bonds ‘very reliable,’ a ‘great investment in democracy,’ Pennsylvania treasurer says
Stacy Garrity, whose opponent has denounced her investment of state funds in Israel Bonds, told JNS that they are “one of the better performing fixed income investments that we have.”
Sept. 16, 2024
Mike Wagenheim
Barclays Cycle Hire docking station with bikes in central London, Sept. 14, 2011. Credit: Colin/CC BY-SA 3.0/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons.
Israel News
Barclays maintains its role in Israeli bond market, for now
“It is crucial that leading global financial institutions, such as Barclays, choose to resist boycotting Israel and support its legitimate right to self-defense,” says Israel’s accountant general.
Aug. 18, 2024
Presbyterian church
U.S. News
Presbyterian Church rejects Christian Zionism, divests from Israel Bonds
The denomination had 8,704 churches and 1.14 million members as of May 2023.
July 2, 2024
Israel Bonds president and CEO Dani Naveh speaks at the Israel Bonds Real Estate Allied Division Luncheon in New York City, Nov. 13, 2023. Photo by Shahar Azran.
Jewish Life
Israel Bonds surpasses $3 billion in sales since Oct. 7
“Israel fights on different fronts,” says Israel Bonds president and CEO Dani Naveh. “Our mission is to support the Israeli economy.”
May 8, 2024
Amelie Botbol
Dani Naveh Israel Bonds
U.S. News
Ohio buys $30 million in Israel Bonds
The treasurer described the purchase as “a sound investment.”
Feb. 12, 2024
The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa.
Antisemitism
More than 100 anti-Israel protesters arrested at Pennsylvania Capitol
The state invests some $56 million in Israel Bonds, including an investment of more than $20 million since Oct. 7.
Feb. 6, 2024
Dani Naveh Israel Bonds
Israel News
Since Oct. 7, Israel Bonds has raised $1 billion
“This is Israel bonds’ highest surge of investment ever,” said Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds.
Nov. 9, 2023
Israeli soldiers walk through the destruction caused by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, Oct. 15, 2023. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Israel News
Israel Bonds raises $200 million in wake of Hamas assault
“Our state unequivocally stands with Israel following the heinous Iran-backed terrorist attacks,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.
Oct. 16, 2023
OPINION
Opinion
Forever changed after a trip to Israel
Larry Olschwanger
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The High Holy Days appeal: Words that matter for Israel
Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim
Opinion
Empowering women by investing in Israel
Liran Yechiel
Opinion
To support Israel, invest in its future
Erez Goldman
Opinion
Continuing my grandfather’s legacy through Israel Bonds
Roger D. Klein