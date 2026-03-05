Israel Bonds
“I can tell you that that’s the most of any university in the world,” Mark Ruben, executive director of Israel Bonds, told JNS.
The move follows a deterioration in bilateral relations between Jerusalem and Dublin over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
“Only for a demonstrated antisemite like Ms. Albanese could stabilizing Israel’s economy after the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Holocaust be something negative,” Rep. Brad Sherman told JNS.
A significant part of the event focused on combating antisemitism and BDS campaigns, both of which have proliferated throughout the United States since the terrorist attacks in southern Israel.
Stacy Garrity, whose opponent has denounced her investment of state funds in Israel Bonds, told JNS that they are “one of the better performing fixed income investments that we have.”
“It is crucial that leading global financial institutions, such as Barclays, choose to resist boycotting Israel and support its legitimate right to self-defense,” says Israel’s accountant general.
The denomination had 8,704 churches and 1.14 million members as of May 2023.
“Israel fights on different fronts,” says Israel Bonds president and CEO Dani Naveh. “Our mission is to support the Israeli economy.”
The treasurer described the purchase as “a sound investment.”
The state invests some $56 million in Israel Bonds, including an investment of more than $20 million since Oct. 7.
“This is Israel bonds’ highest surge of investment ever,” said Dani Naveh, president and CEO of Israel Bonds.
“Our state unequivocally stands with Israel following the heinous Iran-backed terrorist attacks,” Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said.