More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

IAF head says challenges to Israel’s air defenses ‘growing more complex’

Addressing newly graduated officers in Israel’s Air Defense Command, Israel Air Force Commander Amikam Norkin cites growing threat from armed drones and cruise missiles.

Nov. 3, 2019
Israel Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin speaks at the Israel Aviation Conference on May 2, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin speaks at the Israel Aviation Conference on May 2, 2018. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Speaking at a graduation ceremony for Israeli Air Defense Command officers on Oct. 30, Israel Air Force commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin warned that the challenges facing the new officers were “growing more complex.”

“The security challenge is becoming more complex. In addition to the missiles and rockets, there are also attack drones and cruise missiles now,” said Norkin.

Norkin told the officers that the Air Defense Command was steadily becoming a more significant component of all IAF missions, and that he would soon be meeting them at their posts, defending the people and the country.

“I stand here before you all well aware of the importance of the Air Defense Command to me as air force commander, and that its daily contributions are steadily becoming a significant component of all missions and operations. As we speak, Arrow, Patriot, David’s Sling and Iron Dome batteries are ready for battle. I know that in the near future, I will be meeting you at your posts, defending the people and the country, having joined the team of air force commanders,” he said.

Norkin concluded his speech by saying that the “level of defense will be determined by the last fighter [in the chain of command], and we must train, drill and be extremely prepared. This is the air force’s culture, and we will make sure it continues to be.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week during a press conference with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that Iran is deploying precision missiles in Yemen capable of hitting Israel.

According to Netanyahu, Tehran’s ambition is to obtain the capacity to launch a precision strike on any target in the Middle East.

Mnuchin pledged to increase economic sanctions against Iran, saying the administration’s “maximum pressure campaign” is slowing Iranian aggression.

Iran has a large arsenal of ballistic missiles, some of which have a range of more than 1,243 miles.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

IDF
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin