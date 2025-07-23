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Gal Gadot meets hostage survivors: ‘You are strength and inspiration’

“It’s incredible how you’ve picked up the stretcher and are carrying it for those still there. You are strength. You are inspiration. I hope everyone comes back already,” said the Israeli actress.

Jul. 23, 2025
Israeli actress Gal Gadot (second from left) meets with freed Hamas hostages Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Moran Stella Yanai and Ilana Gritzewsky, July 22, 2025. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot (second from left) meets with freed Hamas hostages Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Moran Stella Yanai and Ilana Gritzewsky, July 22, 2025. Credit: Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

Gal Gadot, the most prominent Israeli in Hollywood, met on Tuesday with five survivors of Hamas captivity in Gaza: Doron Steinbrecher, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Moran Stella Yanai and Ilana Gritzewsky.

The women recounted their harrowing experiences in the hands of the terrorist group, and called on Gadot to keep advocating for the release of the 50 people still believed to be in captivity 655 days after the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre.

Steinbrecher urged Gadot: “Don’t stop. We must keep talking about the hostages and keep them in the public’s consciousness.”

Gadot responded: “You went through unimaginably hard things, and I can’t believe you’re here now. You’re going on with your lives and fighting for others. From the outside looking in—it’s incredible how you’ve picked up the stretcher and are carrying it for those still there. You are strength. You are inspiration. I hope everyone comes back already.”

About a week and a half earlier, Gadot visited communities near the Gaza border, including the Re’im Forest, where the Nova music festival massacre occurred, and toured several kibbutzim in the area. In Kibbutz Zikim, she stopped by a newly opened wine bar and spoke with residents.

Yael Glantz, the bar’s manager, told Israel Hayom that it had been a personal visit: “Gal was very warm, and the meeting felt very intimate. She asked how we as a community are coping after October 7, wanted to know where we had been evacuated to, and how it felt to come back and live in the kibbutz.”

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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