Hamas official claims ‘slaughter of Zionists is near’

Speaking at a May 15 “Nakba Day” rally in the Gaza Strip, Hamas political leader Fathi Hammad claimed that the final hours, months and years before the liberation of Palestine have come.

Palestine will be liberated in “no more than a few years,” he said.

He addressed the “Zionist enemy,” saying: “The day of your slaughter, extermination and annihilation has drawn near. ... You should search for a place in Europe, in hell, or in the ocean or the Bermuda Triangle because there is no place for you in [here] or anywhere.”

Hammad’s speech aired on Al-Aqsa TV (Hamas/Gaza).