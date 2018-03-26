House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi heads Democratic delegation to Israel, Jordan

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is heading a delegation of Democratic lawmakers on a five-day visit to Israel and Jordan to promote “global and regional security and cooperation.”

California Representative and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was also among the 11 representatives who landed in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring.”

She noted that “in Jordan, our delegation travels at a vital time in the U.S. relationship with this key ally. We anticipate productive meetings on how our two nations and people can work together to strengthen our economic and security relationships.

“Members are particularly interested,” she added, “in reviewing the Syrian refugee and humanitarian challenges, as well as addressing other critical challenges facing the region.”