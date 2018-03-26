More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi heads Democratic delegation to Israel, Jordan

U.S. Democratic lawmakers are on a five-day visit to to promote “global and regional security and cooperation.”

Mar. 26, 2018
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) with a Democratic congressional delegation led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, to his right, along with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations David Friedman (second from left). Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (center) with a Democratic congressional delegation led by Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, to his right, along with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations David Friedman (second from left). Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.

U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is heading a delegation of Democratic lawmakers on a five-day visit to Israel and Jordan to promote “global and regional security and cooperation.”

California Representative and ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff was also among the 11 representatives who landed in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“There is no greater political accomplishment in the 20th century than the establishment of the State of Israel,” Pelosi said in a statement. “Our delegation is pleased to be able to extend the congratulations of the American people to the people of Israel as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of Jewish state this spring.”

She noted that “in Jordan, our delegation travels at a vital time in the U.S. relationship with this key ally. We anticipate productive meetings on how our two nations and people can work together to strengthen our economic and security relationships.

“Members are particularly interested,” she added, “in reviewing the Syrian refugee and humanitarian challenges, as well as addressing other critical challenges facing the region.”

Congress
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin