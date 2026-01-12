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News   Israel News

IDF catches Nablus gunman who wounded soldier

Hamas terrorist Zaid Kharraz was arrested within 24 hours.

JNS Staff
IDF
Israeli soldiers during a counter-terror raid in Balata, outside Nablus in central Samaria, Nov. 19, 2023. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90.
(Jan. 12, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli security forces on Monday arrested a Palestinian terrorist from the Samaria city of Nablus (Shechem) who had opened fire at troops a day earlier, moderately wounding one soldier, the military stated.

Zaid Kharraz, a gunman who belongs to the Hamas terrorist group, was apprehended within 24 hours following a manhunt by IDF soldiers and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) officers, according to the statement.

“The swift locating and apprehension of the terrorist was made possible by intelligence guidance and by using several IDF and Shin Bet means in the area,” the army stated on Monday morning.

Security forces also apprehended additional suspects who helped the terrorist escape, the military said, adding that Kharraz’s accomplices were transferred for further questioning by the Shin Bet.

The terrorist had managed to injure one Israeli soldier who was carrying out a counter-terrorism raid. He was evacuated for medical treatment with moderate wounds and his family was updated, the IDF said on Sunday.

On Dec. 29, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as a minister within the Defense Ministry with authority over civilian affairs in Judea and Samaria, called for far-reaching counter-terror measures, including expanding military operations in the region.

Smotrich spoke several days after a Palestinian terrorist from Qabatiya, near Jenin in Samaria, murdered two Israelis and wounded two others in a series of attacks in and around the northern city of Beit She’an.

Jerusalem’s most pressing national responsibility is to confront terrorism in Judea and Samaria “at its roots,” he told JNS, urging expanded IDF operations across Palestinian “refugee” camps.

While the IDF has already been operating in these areas, Smotrich said the effort needed to be significantly expanded to include clearing the camps, relocating civilians for their protection, dismantling terrorist infrastructure and eliminating local armed groups backed by Iran.

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