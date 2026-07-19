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US embassy in Amman says avoid Aqaba over ‘credible threat'; kingdom denies evacuation

“Jordanian authorities evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba,” the embassy said.

JNS Staff
A picture taken from Israel's southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat shows the flag of the Arab Revolt flying in the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba, Nov. 19, 2021. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.
A picture taken from Israel’s Red Sea resort city of Eilat shows the flag of the 1916-18 Arab Revolt flying in the Jordanian coastal city of Aqaba, Nov. 19, 2021. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 19, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. embassy in Amman on Sunday urged Americans to avoid the Red Sea port of Aqaba and the nearby airport, claiming Jordanian authorities evacuated both facilities because of a “specific and credible threat,” though a spokesman for the kingdom’s government said both were operating normally.

“Jordanian authorities evacuated the international airport and seaport in Aqaba,” the embassy said in a security alert. “We strongly advise all Americans to refrain traveling to either the airport or seaport.”

Jordanian government spokesperson Mohammad Momani told the state-run Petra News Agency that “the relevant Jordanian authorities have not recorded any potential threats during the past several hours.

“Aqaba airport and the seaport are operating normally,” he added.

The embassy had urged U.S. citizens to follow instructions from Jordanian authorities, monitor local media, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and stay away from areas with a heavy police presence.

It also reiterated guidance advising Americans to avoid military bases in Jordan and exercise caution at locations publicly associated with the United States.

The alert noted that the State Department on March 2 ordered non-emergency U.S. government employees and their family members to leave Jordan because of safety risks.

The State Department on Saturday urged Americans worldwide, particularly those in the Middle East, to exercise increased caution, citing heightened regional tensions “with the potential for unforeseen escalation.”

The warning followed Iranian missile and drone attacks on military facilities in Jordan on Friday that killed two U.S. service members. A third service member remains missing.

The U.S. embassy in Jerusalem issued a similar warning on Saturday, advising Americans in the Middle East to “exercise increased caution” because of heightened regional tensions.

It advised U.S. citizens against traveling to the Gaza Strip, northern Israel and Israel’s border with Egypt, except for the Taba Crossing.

Middle East Defense and Security U.S. Foreign Policy Iran
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