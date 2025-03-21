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News   Israel News

IDF chief: Defeating Hamas includes Judea and Samaria

Security forces this week arrested 70 wanted Palestinians and confiscated weapons across the area frequently referred to as the “West Bank.”

JNS Staff
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during the change-of-command ceremony at military headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 5, 2025. Credit: IDF.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir during the change-of-command ceremony at military headquarters in Tel Aviv, March 5, 2025. Credit: IDF.
(March 21, 2025 / JNS)

Israel is committed to defeating the Hamas terror group everywhere, including in Judea and Samaria, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir charged during a security assessment in the territories on Thursday,

“In Gaza, we launched a surprising and powerful operation, with the return of all the hostages as a top priority to which we are committed in every action,” said Zamir.

“When we talk about defeating Hamas, it means defeating Hamas everywhere, including here in Judea and Samaria. Continue the ongoing counterterrorism operations alongside robust defense,” he added.

Security forces this week arrested 70 wanted Palestinians and confiscated weapons across Judea and Samaria, according to the IDF.

Troops from the Tavor Battalion operated in conjunction with police forces over the past two days in the Palestinian village of Husan, where they detained nine terrorists who threw stones at Israeli vehicles.

“Security forces will continue to act to thwart any attempt to harm Israeli civilians,” said the military.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Wednesday that a “more intense front” could open in Judea and Samaria amid the resumption of combat with Hamas in Gaza.

“Because while we are waging an intense war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, we are aware of the possibility that a larger and more intense front could open here in Judea and Samaria,” the premier said during a visit to the Border Police’s Mista’arvim undercover special-forces unit for the region.

“They are simply doing holy work for the State of Israel. This is important at all times, but it is especially important now,” Netanyahu told the fighters.

Israel’s security forces have intensified operations throughout Judea and Samaria following the Feb. 20 failed bus bombings outside Tel Aviv.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 6,343 times in 2024, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO on Feb. 17. Twenty-seven Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2024, and more than 300 others were wounded, according to the report.

Judea and Samaria Terrorism
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