IDF reveals details of recovery of fallen soldier Oron Shaul

The Israel Defense Forces and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) carried out “Operation Red South,” in Gaza about a year ago, the IDF revealed on Sunday. The covert operation recovered the body of slain soldier Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul, and returned it to Israel.

Shaul was killed in action in Shejaiya, Gaza City, on July 20, 2014, during “Operation Protective Edge,” and his remains were taken by the Hamas terrorist organization.

During interrogations of detainees, initial information was received regarding a civilian property where the body had been held over the years.

Based on additional intelligence, a decision was made to carry out an operation at the site and a key individual residing at that property was apprehended.

During his interrogation by the Shin Bet, precise information was obtained regarding Shaul’s location. The operation to recover his body was carried out by troops of the General Staff Reconnaissance Unit (Sayeret Matkal).

On Aug. 1, 2014, during “Operation Protective Edge,” Lt. Hadar Goldin was killed near Rafah and his body was taken by Hamas. On Nov. 9, 2025, his body was returned by Hamas as part of the Gaza ceasefire.

In addition to recovering the fallen from previous operations, the IDF has been doling out justice for previous attacks.

On Jan. 17, the IDF killed a Hamas terrorist in Gaza responsible for the murder of an Israeli civilian at the Nahal Oz checkpoint in 1995.

Muhammad Hamed Muhammad al-Hawli was a key figure in the terrorist organization for decades, the IDF said.

Al-Hawli directed the terrorists who carried out an attack on Feb. 6, 1995, in which Ashkelon resident and security guard Yevgeny Gromov was murdered.