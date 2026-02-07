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News   Israel News

IDF slays Gaza terrorist who took part in Oct. 7 onslaught

The Palestinian approached troops in a manner that threatened them, the Israeli military said.

JNS Staff
IDF troops in Gaza
Israeli troops operating in the Gaza Strip, in a photo published on Jan. 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(Feb. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli soldiers this week killed a terrorist in northern Gaza who participated in the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, massacre, the Israel Defense Forces said on Saturday.

The Palestinian, identified by Military Intelligence as Hamas operative Muhammad Salah a-Din Khaled Abu Rakba, crossed the Yellow Line on Thursday and approached troops in a manner that posed a threat to them, the army said.

Troops from the Gaza Division’s Northern Brigade combat team “immediately” killed the terrorist.

“IDF forces under Southern Command remain deployed in the area in accordance with the agreement and will continue to act to eliminate any immediate threat,” the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The so-called Yellow Line runs through the Gaza Strip from the north to the south. The IDF controls the area east of the line, which comprises about 54% of the territory.

The terms of the truce stipulate that any crossing of the line constitutes a violation. Hamas, which rules the western part of the Strip, is supposed to lay down its arms as part of Phase 2 of the peace initiative led by the Trump administration.

However, the Islamist terrorist group has stated on numerous occasions that it will not do so.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Terrorism
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