More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel to allocate $5.8 million to boost Hebrew learning for new immigrants

A dire shortage of teachers has led to a six-month waiting list for immigrants looking to be accepted to schools to begin learning Hebrew.

Jan. 17, 2023
New immigrants from North America arrive on a Nefesh B'Nefesh "Aliyah Flight, at Ben-Gurion Airport, Aug. 14, 2019. Photo by Flash90.
New immigrants from North America arrive on a Nefesh B’Nefesh “Aliyah Flight, at Ben-Gurion Airport, Aug. 14, 2019. Photo by Flash90.

Israel’s Aliyah and Integration Ministry will allocate 20 million shekels ($5.8 million) as part of an emergency budget to boost Hebrew learning for new immigrants.

The funds will be allocated to private language-learning schools, which are not normally subsidized by the state, to help tackle the dire shortage of Hebrew teachers.

A recent report by the Knesset Research and Information Center, which was submitted to the Education, Culture and Sports Committee, showed that Israel is short 88 educators, which has led to a six-month waiting list for 3,600 new immigrants looking to be accepted to schools—known as ulpans—to begin learning Hebrew.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer lauded the move, saying that subsidizing private Hebrew-learning schools provides an immediate solution.

Of the 24,000 new immigrants who arrived in Israel in 2022 and studied in ulpan, 6,000 did so in private institutions, according to the report.

“I am very glad that we have found a budgetary solution to finance the vouchers for thousands of new immigrants who moved to Israel last year ... These will help thousands of olim [immigrants] learn Hebrew and more easily integrate into the employment market in Israel.”

Sofer has also instructed the Education, Culture and Sports Committee to find a permanent solution to the crisis within a month and increase the ulpan teachers’ salaries.

Altogether, Israel welcomed 75,000 new immigrants last year—especially from Ukraine and Russia—with a similar number expected this year.

Jewish Education Politics and Knesset
EXPLORE JNS
Yehuda Shmuel Sherman
Israel News
Israeli, 18, dies in Samaria car-ramming
The slain man’s brother was admitted to the hospital in moderate condition.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
World News
Australian premier booed at Sydney mosque for Israel stance
Anthony Albanese downplayed the hecklers’ reception, saying the overall atmosphere was “incredibly positive.”
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
IDF troops
Israel News
IDF slays at least four Hezbollah terrorists in ground combat
Two divisions continue to dismantle the Iranian-backed group’s infrastructure in Southern Lebanon, as another division prepares to join the fight.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Strait of Hormuz
World News
22 countries say ready to help secure Strait of Hormuz
Meanwhile, Washington has issued a short-term authorization permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Damaged kintergarted in Rishon LeZion
Israel News
54 wounded by Iranian, Hezbollah attacks, including boy in serious condition
“This is a war crime, but it is not surprising because the Iranian regime is a terrorist regime,” Defense Minister Israel Katz says at a damaged kindergarten.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to CENTCOM chief Adm. Brad Cooper.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin