All is in place for an ironclad alliance to neutralize a weakened Iran

The pieces of the Iran war’s mosaic resemble coffee grounds in which fortune tellers claim to read the future. Yet there is far more that we do not know than what we do know. On one hand, U.S. Vice President JD Vance plays the role of the “good cop,” signaling interest in reaching an agreement quickly. On the other hand, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken more soberly about the limits of diplomacy, suggesting that several weeks—not days—may be required.

April 6 marks the expiration of President Donald Trump’s latest ultimatum to Iran. The extension appears designed to give Tehran a final opportunity to reconsider, yet it is clear that none of the 15 reported conditions are ones the regime can realistically accept—and Trump undoubtedly understands this.

Iran’s leadership structure has been severely degraded, with estimates indicating that up to 70 percent of its military infrastructure has already been destroyed. Even as talk of negotiations continues, neither the United States nor Israel has slowed its operational tempo in the air or at sea. In recent days, weapons factories supplying Iranian proxy forces and heavy-water facilities linked to the nuclear program have been struck.

The drawback of extending the deadline is that it gives the regime time to maneuver behind the scenes, recruiting Iraqi Shi’ite militias to suppress internal unrest and deter revolt. A weakened but embittered regime could also seek to reassert control through repression reminiscent of 1988, when Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini oversaw mass killings of those deemed enemies of the Islamic Republic.

The continued discussion on negotiations risks discouraging dissidents, while encouraging the regime to believe it still has room to maneuver diplomatically.

At the same time, however, Israel and the United States continue to strike core military and industrial infrastructure, reinforcing Trump’s repeated claim that the regime has been reduced to a shadow of its former strength. April 6 may therefore represent the final deadline for surrender.

Trump is also aware that securing freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz—or neutralizing key Iranian facilities such as Khark Island—could rapidly stabilize global markets. Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, which have endured Iranian aggression in recent weeks, may deepen cooperation with the West.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has repeatedly urged decisive action, could ultimately join the Abraham Accords as part of a broader regional security framework—not on the unrealistic premise of an immediate Palestinian state, which current conditions make impossible.

If the United States succeeds both in reopening Hormuz and securing the transfer or neutralization of Iran’s 460 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, Israel may be prepared to accept an interim strategic outcome.

Even a small quantity of such material remaining in Iranian hands would quickly restore the regime’s most powerful tool of coercion: the capacity to produce nuclear weapons. Any such arrangement would also require stabilizing the northern front, allowing Israeli civilians displaced by Hezbollah attacks to return home safely.

With some 50,000 U.S. Marines and paratroopers reportedly positioned in the region, Trump may ultimately choose between deploying ground forces or maintaining a powerful and continuous deterrent presence.

The first option appears more likely, as Tehran continues to avoid meaningful concessions. Israel, for its part, may accept a partial diplomatic outcome only if it decisively ends the nuclear threat while preserving the longer-term objective of regime change. The ayatollahs remain a danger not only to Israel but to the wider international order.

Meanwhile, Israel must ensure the safe return of residents to communities in the north devastated by Hezbollah rocket fire. Sustained military pressure may yet compel the Lebanese government to make a genuine effort to disarm the terrorist organization that has effectively taken the country hostage.

As the war continues, Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appear determined to move along the same strategic path—each recognizing the other as indispensable in confronting the Iranian threat.