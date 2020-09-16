More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israeli Strategic Affairs Ministry: Abraham Accords bad news for BDS

“The [normalization] treaties are a clear message to all our enemies against hate and boycotts,” says ministry head Orit Farkash-Hacohen.

Sep. 16, 2020
Orit Farkash-Hacohen, then chairwoman of Israel’s Public Utilities Authority, attends a committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Oct. 26, 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.
Orit Farkash-Hacohen, then chairwoman of Israel’s Public Utilities Authority, attends a committee meeting at the Knesset in Jerusalem on Oct. 26, 2015. Photo by Hadas Parush/Flash90.

Israel’s Strategic Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said on Wednesday that Israel’s peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain are likely to interfere with the BDS movement’s ability to implement initiatives.

In a memorandum dispatched to diplomatic and defense officials, the ministry, which is led by Orit Farkash-Hacohen, said that Arab countries’ willingness to normalize relations with Israel also threatens the ideological underpinning of the BDS movement.

Opponents of normalization, chief among them the Palestinian Authority, and possibly Hamas and Iran, can be expected to tighten cooperation, warned the memo. They will likely focus their efforts on international institutions, specifically the International Criminal Court at The Hague and the U.N. Human Rights Council, where their views are broadly supported, said the ministry.

“The [normalization] treaties are a clear message to all our enemies against hate and boycotts,” said Farkash-Hacohen. “They prove to these organizations, which have incessantly preached against normalization and invested resources in entrenching their screed across the Arab world, that the path to stability in the Middle East only goes through cooperation and dialogue.”

She added: “I sincerely hope that our closest neighbors realize that opposition to normalization won’t lead to a sustainable peace and will only perpetuate the circle of violence. This is a historic turning point in terms of economic, tourist, cultural and commercial cooperation, pertaining to all aspects of life in the Middle East, and it will help legitimize Israel in the minds of many. These partnerships will create the change for which we yearn.”

This is an edited version of an article that first appeared in Israel Hayom.

Middle East BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias Abraham Accords
EXPLORE JNS
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
U.S. News
United Kingdom agrees to let US use bases for Hormuz operations
“I was a little surprised at the U.K. to be honest with you,” U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House. “They should have acted a lot faster.”
Mar. 20, 2026
Boyce Gate at San José State University in San Jose, California. Credit: Tzuhsun Hsu via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Senate ed panel chair seeks answers from San José State over antisemitic graffiti, student safety concerns
“It is imperative that university administrators rise to the occasion to take a firm stand against antisemitism and racial violence,” Sen. Bill Cassidy wrote.
Mar. 20, 2026
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin