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News   Israel News

Israeli Treasury: Lockdown will cost $3.4 billion, not $5.7 billion as projected

Chief Economist Shira Greenberg says the government’s decision to allow more industries to remain at least partially operational has mitigated the lockdown’s impact on the economy.

Sep. 29, 2020
Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz holds a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on July 1, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Israeli Finance Minister Israel Katz holds a press conference at the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem on July 1, 2020. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.

Israel’s Finance Ministry on Tuesday issued an updated projection for the economic impact of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown currently in effect, from NIS 20 billion ($5.7 billion) down to about NIS 12 billion ($3.4 billion).

According to Finance Ministry Chief Economist Shira Greenberg, the government’s decision to include more industries in the list of “essential” occupations, effectively allowing them to operate in a reduced capacity rather than shuttering them, has mitigated the lockdown’s overall cost to the economy.

She did, however, caution that any extension of the lockdown will require the Treasury to again revise its projections.

To further mitigate the economic fallout of the lockdown, the ministry’s Budgets Division has been able to broker a deal with the Histadrut labor federation according to which all nonessential public sector employees will go on organized leave for the duration of the High Holidays.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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