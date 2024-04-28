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News   Israel News

Israel’s national security minister lightly injured in car crash

According to eyewitnesses, Itamar Ben-Gvir’s car overturned after running a red light on the way back from an official visit to the scene of a terror attack.

Apr. 28, 2024
Car Crash, Ben-Gvir
The vehicle of Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir following a car crash in Ramle, April 26, 2024. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir sustained minor injuries on Friday when his car overturned after apparently running a red light.

Ben-Gvir had been on the way back from the scene of a terrorist attack in Ramla earlier in the day when the accident occurred. According to eyewitnesses, the minister’s vehicle ran a red light and overturned. It should be noted that since the visit was conducted in an official capacity, his vehicle was legally allowed to enter intersections even if traffic laws would not ordinarily allow this.

In addition to the minister, his daughter, his driver, one of his guards and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident were evacuated from the scene. All suffered only light injuries and were fully conscious.

“The minister is feeling well, conscious, and being transferred for further medical treatment at Assaf Harofeh Hospital,” according to a statement released by his office.

In August, Ben-Gvir’s vehicle was involved in an accident in Jerusalem and according to eyewitnesses, had run a red light in that incident also.

Haaretz reported on a series of traffic violations committed by Ben-Gvir and allegations that the minister regularly instructs his drivers to commit traffic offenses.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

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