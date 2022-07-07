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News   Israel News

Knesset member Yair Golan announces bid for Meretz leadership

Golan told reporters he seeks to “fight the messianic and corrupt right.”

Jul. 7, 2022
Israel's Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, where he announced his intention to run for the leadership of the Meretz Party in the upcoming Meretz primaries, on July 6, 2022 in Tel Aviv. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.
Israel’s Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan speaks during a press conference in Tel Aviv, where he announced his intention to run for the leadership of the Meretz Party in the upcoming Meretz primaries, on July 6, 2022 in Tel Aviv. Photo by Tomer Neuberg/Flash90.

Israeli Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan announced on Wednesday that he plans to challenge Nitzan Horowitz for the leadership of the Meretz Party in the next primaries.

The left-wing party plans to hold primaries in the coming weeks, ahead of the Nov. 1 elections, but has yet to announce the date on which its internal vote will take place.

Golan, a retired general who in his last military role served as deputy chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces, told reporters that he seeks to head the party with the aim of “fighting the messianic and corrupt right. I am appalled by Jews who are full of hatred and religious fanaticism and who beat Arabs just because they are Arabs.”

As for a potential joint Knesset bid with the Labor party—a notion so far discounted by both Horowitz and Labor leader Merav Michaeli—Golan said, “I haven’t abandoned the idea of a wide left-wing camp.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

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