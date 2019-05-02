Palestinian student movement raises funds to rebuild terrorist’s home

Ahead of student union elections at Palestinian universities, Fatah’s Shabiba student movement at the Hebron branch of the Palestine Technical University-Kadoorie announced on Sunday that it had raised 1,000 Jordanian dinars (about $1,400) for the rebuilding of the home of Omar Abu Laila, a terrorist who killed two Israelis in March.

The home was demolished by Israel on April 24.

Shabiba declared that its aim in rebuilding the home was to set an example for all Palestinian young people and encourage them to support the families of the “martyrs.”