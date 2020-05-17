Palestinians in Nablus burn effigy of Pompeo
The incident, which was broadcast by U.K.-based “Al-Araby Al-Jadeed,” came in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Israel and the Trump administration’s peace plan.
Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the West Bank burned an effigy of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo last week in protest of his visit to Israel on Wednesday and against the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan.
Footage of the incident was posted by the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed on Thursday.