Palestinians share intended Shin Bet chief’s personal details on social media

Unknown Palestinians on Sunday posted the image and name of Israel’s next Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) director on social media, slapping his face on a “wanted” poster.

Under Israeli law, the identity of R., currently the Shin Bet deputy director, is under embargo, pending the approval of his appointment by the Public Service Nominations Committee.

Twitter users alleged that the information about R., including his full home address, came from “intelligence sources” in Hamas, saying that the information was released in retaliation for the killing of four Hamas terrorists in an Israel Defense Forces raid in Jenin. Palestinian followers commented by wishing R. a swift demise.

This report first appeared in Israel Hayom.