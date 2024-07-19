Parents of Omer Neutra at RNC: ‘Trump stands with the American hostages’

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer, who is held captive by Hamas in Gaza, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Among those present in the hall were presidential candidate Donald Trump and his vice-presidential candidate, J.D. Vance.

“For 285 long days and nights, Hamas terrorists have been holding Omer in prisons in tunnels underneath Gaza,” said Orna. “He was born in New York City, one month after 9/11. Eight months pregnant, I walked across the Queensborough Bridge towards home that day. And here we are, 23 years later, and he’s the victim of another vile terrorist attack.”

The entire crowd at the RNC tonight chants “Bring Them Home.”



8 Americans are still being held by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/gGnQ3e3w0b — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 18, 2024

The audience in the hall gave them prolonged applause and enthusiastically chanted, “Bring them home.”

“October 7 was not merely an attack on Israel. This was, and remains, an attack on Americans,” said Ronen.

“President Trump told us personally right after the attack when Omer was taken captive. We know he stands with the American hostages,” he added.

“Omer, we love you—we will never stop fighting for you,” they declared at the end of the speech, to the sound of the crowd’s cheers.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.