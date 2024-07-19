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Parents of Omer Neutra at RNC: ‘Trump stands with the American hostages’

Orna and Ronen Neutra addressed the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin. The crowd cheered and chanted, “Bring them home.”

Jul. 19, 2024
Ariel Kahana
Orna and Ronen Neutra
Orna and Ronen Neutra, whose son Omer was then among those being held captive by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, address the crowd at Kibbutz Re’im on Feb. 28, 2024. Credit: The Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

Orna and Ronen Neutra, parents of Omer, who is held captive by Hamas in Gaza, spoke at the Republican National Convention in Wisconsin on Wednesday night.

Among those present in the hall were presidential candidate Donald Trump and his vice-presidential candidate, J.D. Vance.

“For 285 long days and nights, Hamas terrorists have been holding Omer in prisons in tunnels underneath Gaza,” said Orna. “He was born in New York City, one month after 9/11. Eight months pregnant, I walked across the Queensborough Bridge towards home that day. And here we are, 23 years later, and he’s the victim of another vile terrorist attack.”

The audience in the hall gave them prolonged applause and enthusiastically chanted, “Bring them home.”

“October 7 was not merely an attack on Israel. This was, and remains, an attack on Americans,” said Ronen.

“President Trump told us personally right after the attack when Omer was taken captive. We know he stands with the American hostages,” he added.

“Omer, we love you—we will never stop fighting for you,” they declared at the end of the speech, to the sound of the crowd’s cheers.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.

Hamas IDF Gaza Strip Defense and Security U.S. Elections
Ariel Kahana
Ariel Kahana is a seasoned Israeli journalist and diplomatic correspondent, frequently sought after as a TV commentator and speaker. He began his media career as an editor and presenter for Arutz 7 radio and has since held key roles across print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Over the years, his work has provided him with a front-row seat to many of Israel’s most pivotal events.
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