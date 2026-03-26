Moshe Fuzaylov

“Supporting bereaved families is a sacred responsibility that reflects the deep bond between Israel’s supporters around the world and those who have made the greatest sacrifice on behalf of the State of Israel,” the head of the group said.
Inside Rishon LeZion’s emergency response unit, reservist medics confront blast injuries, anxiety victims and relentless alerts as Iran alternates between ballistic missiles and cluster munitions in ongoing attacks.
“Supporting bereaved families is a sacred responsibility that reflects the deep bond between Israel’s supporters around the world and those who have made the greatest sacrifice on behalf of the State of Israel,” the head of the group said.
Inside Rishon LeZion’s emergency response unit, reservist medics confront blast injuries, anxiety victims and relentless alerts as Iran alternates between ballistic missiles and cluster munitions in ongoing attacks.